Uncommon Friends Foundation announces winners of 2017 Scholarships
Berne Davis Future Teacher Scholarship – Jessica Groll-Whipple.
Florida Prepaid Scholarships – Yazmin Castelo, Tequon Chatman, David Delices, and Jacqueline Rodriguez.
Ellie Newton Student Chair in Humanities at FSW – Katiuska Carrillo.
James Newton Student Chair in Leadership at FSW – Sarah Tamplin.
Health Sciences Scholarship – Sarah Haggard and Martha Williams.
Hilliard Scholarships – Robyn Basquin and Stephanie Canales.
Lee County Bar Association Scholarship – Shelby Reed.
PACE Center for Girls of Lee County Scholarship – Judith Otero.
Single Parent Scholarships – Anna Bonilla, Amy Sukay, and Sabah Yassin-Gomez.
Technical College Scholarships – Alexander Canto and Giovanni Cruz.
Veteran's Scholarship – Chelsea Emmerich.
2017 Special Recognition Scholarships – Gerardo Alvarado, Joshua Ashby, Savanna Galloway, and Fortasia Leonard.
All winners will be honored at the Uncommon Friends Foundation's Uncommon Evening to be held Thursday, November 2, from 6 to 9 pm at the historic Burroughs Home & Gardens. Event tickets and sponsorships can be purchased by emailing jennifer@uncommonfriends.org.
The annual scholarship committee has been chaired for the last 14 years by Uncommon Friends Foundation Board Member Brenda Stewart and other volunteers. Working together with many community service organizations serving special and underserved populations, the committee identifies deserving individuals who will benefit through its needs- and character-based scholarships. Over the past 22 years, the foundation has awarded nearly 490 educational scholarships totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars.
The Uncommon Friends Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to lifelong character building among today's youth and business leaders. It is located at the historic Burroughs Home & Gardens at 2505 First Street. Its waterfront Gale McBride Pavilion is available for public and private weddings and events. Public tours of the historic home are available by reservation. For more information, visit https://uncommonfriends.org or call 239-337-9503.
