The Palm Beach Business Lawyer, David Steinfeld Named To Legal Elite For 2017
Steinfeld is no stranger to honors such as this one. Over the past decade, Steinfeld has amassed almost thirty awards for excellence in Business Litigation throughout Florida. His experience and peer reviews are only superceded by the superb reviews he has received from his business client's.
The Law Office of David Steinfeld is a business litigation law firm. If you or your business is sued or need to use the Courts or to mediate or arbitrate, David Steinfeld's expertise in business litigation is what you want.
For more information on Attorney David Steinfeld, please visit http://www.Davidsteinfeld.com - where you can view helpful videos and articles.
David Steinfeld
***@davidsteinfeld.com
