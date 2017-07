The Palm Beach Business Lawyer, David Steinfeld Named To Legal Elite For 2017

steinfeld legal elite 2017

-- Attorney David Steinfeld has again been named one of the Legal Elite for 2017 by Florida Trend Magazine. The Legal Elite are selected from independently audited Florida Bar member recommendations. Mr. Steinfeld has been recognized as a Florida Legal Elite for 2012, 2013, and 2015. He is one of the few Board Certified Business Litigation experts in Florida and is completing a term as the Chair of the Florida Bar's Board Certification Committee. He owns of the Law Office of David Steinfeld, P.L. in Palm Beach Gardens.Steinfeld is no stranger to honors such as this one. Over the past decade, Steinfeld has amassed almost thirty awards for excellence in Business Litigation throughout Florida. His experience and peer reviews are only superceded by the superb reviews he has received from his business client's.The Law Office of David Steinfeld is a business litigation law firm. If you or your business is sued or need to use the Courts or to mediate or arbitrate, David Steinfeld's expertise in business litigation is what you want.For more information on Attorney David Steinfeld, please visit http://www.Davidsteinfeld.com - where you can view helpful videos and articles.