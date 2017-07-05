News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Garden City Realty recognizes its June agents of the month and second quarter
Coleman is the firm's top producer of the year from 2007-2010 and 2013. In 2016, she was recognized as listing and selling agent for January and listing agent for April and December. Likewise, Coleman was listing agent for the fourth quarter of 2016.
Coleman has been a Broker Associate with Garden City Realty since 1999 and specializes in the coastal resort areas of the south strand. She holds the Certified Residential Specialist (CRS) designation - a credential that fewer than four percent of REALTORS® nationwide have earned. Additionally, Coleman is a Graduate of the Realtor Institute (GRI), holds the Resort and Residential (RRS) designation, and has training specific to 1031 tax exchanges. She presently serves as Secretary of the Garden City Beach Community Association, is the Carolina Coast Cotillion Events Coordinator, and is an active member of the Belin United Methodist Church in Murrells Inlet. Coleman can be reached at 843-652-4248 or DColeman@GardenCityRealty.com.
Schmaus has been recognized for her achievements within the firm by receiving the selling agent of the month standing in July 2015 as well as August and December 2016.
Schmaus has been with Garden City Realty since February 2009. She has been a full-time broker in the Myrtle Beach area for more than 26 years and is a graduate of the Real Estate Institute, where she received the Graduate REALTOR® Institute (GRI) and Senior Real Estate Specialist (SRES) designations. She is available at 843-652-4242, 843-446-6645 or JSchmaus@GardenCityRealty.com.
The Coastal Carolinas Association of REALTORS ranks Streett within the top sixpercent of total MLS sales volume for the Grand Strand market in 2016. Streett has been recognized as the firm's top listing agent in June and the top selling agent in April and June of 2016. Additionally, he was the top selling agent of the second and fourth quarters and selling agent of the year for 2016. Likewise, he was top listing agent for May 2017. In October 2016, he was named as a finalist in the Best Real Estate Agent category of The Sun News' annual Best of the Beach contest for the second consecutive year.
Streett, Your Coastal Carolina Connection, has been a Broker Associate with Garden City Realty since 2004 and has been selling real estate for more than 40 years. He is a member of the National Association of REALTORS, the South Carolina Association of REALTORS, and the Coastal Carolinas Association of REALTORS. In addition, he is a Graduate of the REALTOR Institute (GRI), holds the Recreation and Resort Specialist (RRS) designation, and is a certified insurance counselor. He has also completed the coursework for the Accredited Buyer Representative (ABR) and Certified Residential Specialist (CRS) designations. Streett frequently receives the Listing and Selling Agent award and is the Selling Agent of the Year for 2007 and 2010-2012, as well as the 2013 Top Selling Transactions Agent of the Year. In 2001 Streett received the REALTOR of the Year Award and is Garden City Realty's 2010 and 2014 Top Outgoing Referral agent, which he was recognized for by our affiliate, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World. Streett can be contacted at 843-652-4280 or BStreett@GardenCityRealty.com.
Garden City Realty, Inc. is a Garden City Beach, South Carolina based full-service real estate firm that provides real estate, vacation rentals, and vacation property management services to sellers, buyers, visitors, and vacation property owners. Established in 1973, Garden City Realty, Inc. is a top-ranking firm within the local MLS, with more than one-half billion in sales volume throughout the past 20 years. Garden City Realty, Inc. has world-renowned and local affiliations, a global referral network, and award-winning real estate specialists and accredited buyer representatives.
For more information about Garden City Realty, Inc., please contact Christi Wickliffe-Bessinger, Advertising and Marketing Manager, at 843-652-4290 or CBessinger@GardenCityRealty.com or visit www.GardenCityRealty.com and www.WhyGardenCityRealty.com
Contact
Christi Bessinger
***@gardencityrealty.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse