News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
New Jersey Businesses Can Get Ahead On the Web with Managed Colocation
New Jersey businesses are being offered the opportunity to get ahead of their competitors on the web with colocation services from Whitelabel ITSolutions.
For businesses in New Jersey or the Tri-State area colocation means a better web presence, which can help give them the edge over their competitors and ensure that the services they offer are smooth, fast and secure.
For a small to medium sized enterprise colocation offers a number of benefits including increased bandwidth at a more competitive price, better outage protection and reliability, control over server upgrades and software, improved security and managed colocation to keep your equipment fit for purpose.
Server colocation in Whitelabel ITSolutions' New Jersey Datacenter means not only do clients enjoy connectivity, but they can also receive premium services such as complete corporate managed hosting features and consulting, from security to hosted application support and compliance auditing.
Whitelabel ITSolutions provides New Jersey with the highest bandwidth density (100 Gbps of multi-homed public Internet bandwidth) and 100% uptime.
New Jersey is an excellent location for colocation services as it is free of many types of natural disasters that could cause outages, has a world-class infrastructure and provides instant connection to New York City.
For years, Whitelabel ITSolutions has been providing an array of software and media solutions for clients around the globe, delivering complete solutions with development through support, world-class engineering talent and industry-leading resources.
For more information about their wide range of services and for advice and information, visit http://whitelabelitsolutions.com/
Contact
Whitelabel ITSolutions
***@whitelabelitsolutions.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse