MBMA Announces Associate Member Safety Award Winners

--CLEVELAND, OHIO – http://www.mbma.com:This year, the Metal Building Manufacturers Association (http://www.mbma.com/)(MBMA) created a new safety award category to honor Associate Member companies that demonstrate exceptional performance in maintaining workplace safety. The 2016 MBMA Safety Awards were presented at the MBMA Spring Meeting held May 18-19, 2017 in New Orleans, La."All injuries and work-related illnesses are preventable. We feel it is important to bring attention to those companies that promote workplace safety cultures," says Dan Walker, PE, associate general manager of MBMA. "Our members are focused on changing each individual's perspective to protect themselves and others on the job. MBMA is very pleased to recognize safety best practices through these awards." The MBMA Associate Member Safety Award was presented to the plants that achieved zero recordable cases for the 12-month period, which is a significant accomplishment.MBMA Associate Membership is available for companies that supply raw materials, products or services to metal building systems manufacturers.Awards were presented to the following Associate Member Firms:D.I. ROOF SEAMERSCorinth, MississippiKONECRANESHouston, TexasKONECRANESWatertown, WisconsinMETALLIC PRODUCTS CORPORATIONHouston, TexasS-5! MANUFACTURINGIowa Park, TexasPDL BUILDING PRODUCTSNorth Olmsted, OhioPDL BUILDING PRODUCTSStockton, California_______Founded in 1956, MBMA serves manufacturers and suppliers as it works to promote the metal building systems industry. For over 60 years, its membership has supplied high-quality buildings for use in commercial, retail, office, industrial, institutional and other end-uses. The association provides a wealth of useful information on its website, www.mbma.com, for anyone who works with or is interested in metal building systems. It includes technical materials and design guides.