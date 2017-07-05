News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
MBMA Announces Associate Member Safety Award Winners
The Metal Building Manufacturers Association (MBMA) announces its new Associate Member Safety Award winners at its annual Spring Meeting, held May 18-19 in New Orleans, LA.
CLEVELAND, OHIO – http://www.mbma.com:
"All injuries and work-related illnesses are preventable. We feel it is important to bring attention to those companies that promote workplace safety cultures," says Dan Walker, PE, associate general manager of MBMA. "Our members are focused on changing each individual's perspective to protect themselves and others on the job. MBMA is very pleased to recognize safety best practices through these awards." The MBMA Associate Member Safety Award was presented to the plants that achieved zero recordable cases for the 12-month period, which is a significant accomplishment.
MBMA Associate Membership is available for companies that supply raw materials, products or services to metal building systems manufacturers.
Awards were presented to the following Associate Member Firms:
D.I. ROOF SEAMERS
Corinth, Mississippi
KONECRANES
Houston, Texas
KONECRANES
Watertown, Wisconsin
METALLIC PRODUCTS CORPORATION
Houston, Texas
S-5! MANUFACTURING
Iowa Park, Texas
PDL BUILDING PRODUCTS
North Olmsted, Ohio
PDL BUILDING PRODUCTS
Stockton, California
_______
Founded in 1956, MBMA serves manufacturers and suppliers as it works to promote the metal building systems industry. For over 60 years, its membership has supplied high-quality buildings for use in commercial, retail, office, industrial, institutional and other end-uses. The association provides a wealth of useful information on its website, www.mbma.com, for anyone who works with or is interested in metal building systems. It includes technical materials and design guides.
Contact
Dan Walker, Associate General Manager
MBMA
***@mbma.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse