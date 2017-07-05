 
News By Tag
* Mbma
* Safety Awards
* Metal Buildings
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Construction
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Cleveland
  Ohio
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
111098765


MBMA Announces Associate Member Safety Award Winners

The Metal Building Manufacturers Association (MBMA) announces its new Associate Member Safety Award winners at its annual Spring Meeting, held May 18-19 in New Orleans, LA.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Mbma
* Safety Awards
* Metal Buildings

Industry:
* Construction

Location:
* Cleveland - Ohio - US

Subject:
* Awards

CLEVELAND - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- MBMA Associate Members Achieve Safety Awards

CLEVELAND, OHIO –  http://www.mbma.com: This year, the Metal Building Manufacturers Association (http://www.mbma.com/) (MBMA) created a new safety award category to honor Associate Member companies that demonstrate exceptional performance in maintaining workplace safety. The 2016 MBMA Safety Awards were presented at the MBMA Spring Meeting held May 18-19, 2017 in New Orleans, La.

"All injuries and work-related illnesses are preventable. We feel it is important to bring attention to those companies that promote workplace safety cultures," says Dan Walker, PE, associate general manager of MBMA. "Our members are focused on changing each individual's perspective to protect themselves and others on the job. MBMA is very pleased to recognize safety best practices through these awards." The MBMA Associate Member Safety Award was presented to the plants that achieved zero recordable cases for the 12-month period, which is a significant accomplishment.

MBMA Associate Membership is available for companies that supply raw materials, products or services to metal building systems manufacturers.

Awards were presented to the following Associate Member Firms:

D.I. ROOF SEAMERS

Corinth, Mississippi

KONECRANES

Houston, Texas

KONECRANES

Watertown, Wisconsin

METALLIC PRODUCTS CORPORATION

Houston, Texas

S-5! MANUFACTURING

Iowa Park, Texas

PDL BUILDING PRODUCTS

North Olmsted, Ohio

PDL BUILDING PRODUCTS

Stockton, California

_______

Founded in 1956, MBMA serves manufacturers and suppliers as it works to promote the metal building systems industry. For over 60 years, its membership has supplied high-quality buildings for use in commercial, retail, office, industrial, institutional and other end-uses. The association provides a wealth of useful information on its website, www.mbma.com, for anyone who works with or is interested in metal building systems. It includes technical materials and design guides.

Contact
Dan Walker, Associate General Manager
MBMA
***@mbma.com
End
Source:MBMA
Email:***@mbma.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
TWI-PR News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share