New B2B Marketplace to Slash eCommerce Costs for SMME Sellers
"Businesses marketing and selling products such as office equipment, stationery, consumables, catering equipment, tools, hardware, cleaning products, supplies, computer hardware and software, security goods and more, now have access to a fully-hosted eCommerce Marketplace where they can set up and host an online shop. Sellers only pay a low 1.2% sales success fee. The site is set to change the face of online business in the country," says Stephen Oehley, XAfricaMart.com's CEO.
Launching to small and growing businesses, XAfricaMart.com offers sellers and their customers a trade secure payment platform that mitigates online trading risks and non-delivery. Order payments are simply made to the PASA-approved TradeSafe escrow trust account. The customer takes delivery, inspects the merchandise, accepts it online, and payment is immediately made to the seller. A safe and fuss-free transaction for both sides.
"XAfricaMart.com is not only a new B2B marketplace, but it is also a sales and distribution channel on steroids. Sellers registering on the site, receive a number of benefits that usually come at a premium. These include automated sales leads, automated invoicing and financial reporting as well as national delivery backup support, free product catalogue displays, the ability to configure packaging and price packs by minimum order quantities.
"We are excited to offer a place for those owners of small businesses the opportunity to sell their goods online without the usual restrictive costs involved to set up shop online," says Oehley.
All small and growing businesses are invited to register on XAfricaMart.com as soon as possible so as to start reaping the benefits that this marketplace offers.
The B2B service connects international exporters looking for importers, importers looking for agents and distributors, suppliers of input products to manufacturers, manufacturers looking for sales agents and channels and suppliers of industrial and consumer products looking to increase sales into new local business markets affordably.
XAfricaMart has many well-respected sponsors, associates, and supporters. Visit the website to view this list, to find out more about the benefits of registering as a seller: www.xafricamart.com.
Said Oehley: "CEO of Digital Planet, Neil Watson, said: 'The percentage of B2B buyers completing their work-related purchases online, will hit 56% by 2017', it is, therefore, clear that online trading is essential, especially as our economy continues to battle."
'XAfricaMart holds all the right ingredients especially for SMEs seeking new markets and growth nodes,' ~Elton Plaatjes: Brandenburg Small Business Engineering.
To register as a seller and add products, go to www.xafricamart.com/
