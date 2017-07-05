 
News By Tag
* Ecommerce
* XAfricaMart
* OnlineMarketPlace
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Johannesburg
  Gauteng
  South Africa
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
111098765


New B2B Marketplace to Slash eCommerce Costs for SMME Sellers

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Ecommerce
XAfricaMart
OnlineMarketPlace

Industry:
Business

Location:
Johannesburg - Gauteng - South Africa

Subject:
Products

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- eCommerce business marketplace, XAfricaMart.com launched in Johannesburg today, 11 July 2017. The online service offers companies with products that businesses need on an ongoing basis, the ability to build its brand, promote its products and sell online to businesses nationally.

"Businesses marketing and selling products such as office equipment, stationery, consumables, catering equipment, tools, hardware, cleaning products, supplies, computer hardware and software, security goods and more, now have access to a fully-hosted eCommerce Marketplace where they can set up and host an online shop. Sellers only pay a low 1.2% sales success fee. The site is set to change the face of online business in the country," says Stephen Oehley, XAfricaMart.com's CEO.

Launching to small and growing businesses, XAfricaMart.com offers sellers and their customers a trade secure payment platform that mitigates online trading risks and non-delivery. Order payments are simply made to the PASA-approved TradeSafe escrow trust account. The customer takes delivery, inspects the merchandise, accepts it online, and payment is immediately made to the seller.  A safe and fuss-free transaction for both sides.

"XAfricaMart.com is not only a new B2B marketplace, but it is also a sales and distribution channel on steroids. Sellers registering on the site, receive a number of benefits that usually come at a premium. These include automated sales leads, automated invoicing and financial reporting as well as national delivery backup support, free product catalogue displays, the ability to configure packaging and price packs by minimum order quantities.

"We are excited to offer a place for those owners of small businesses the opportunity to sell their goods online without the usual restrictive costs involved to set up shop online," says Oehley.

All small and growing businesses are invited to register on XAfricaMart.com as soon as possible so as to start reaping the benefits that this marketplace offers.

The B2B service connects international exporters looking for importers, importers looking for agents and distributors, suppliers of input products to manufacturers, manufacturers looking for sales agents and channels and suppliers of industrial and consumer products looking to increase sales into new local business markets affordably.

XAfricaMart has many well-respected sponsors, associates, and supporters. Visit the website to view this list, to find out more about the benefits of registering as a seller: www.xafricamart.com.

Said Oehley: "CEO of Digital Planet, Neil Watson, said: 'The percentage of B2B buyers completing their work-related purchases online, will hit 56% by 2017', it is, therefore, clear that online trading is essential, especially as our economy continues to battle."

'XAfricaMart holds all the right ingredients especially for SMEs seeking new markets and growth nodes,' ~Elton Plaatjes: Brandenburg Small Business Engineering.

To register as a seller and add products, go to  www.xafricamart.com/Home/BecomeSeller

Contact
XAfricaMart
Stephen Oehley
***@xafricamart.com
End
Source:XAfricaMart
Email:***@xafricamart.com
Tags:Ecommerce, XAfricaMart, OnlineMarketPlace
Industry:Business
Location:Johannesburg - Gauteng - South Africa
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share