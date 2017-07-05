FROM, The Digital Transformation Agency appoints Chris Apostle and Greg Cannon to senior leadership roles NEW YORK - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- FROM, The Digital Transformation Agency, today announced the addition of two senior digital visionaries to its team: Chris Apostle to senior vice president, Client Partner and Greg Cannon to senior vice president, Digital Strategy & Marketing.



Chris' career has been defined by delivering expertise in devising and executing digital transformation strategies for Fortune 1000 companies such as Verizon, News Corp, Disney, Walmart, Cabela's, United Airlines, Hilton, Procter & Gamble, MasterCard, Goldman Sachs and Chase Bank. He has held executive positions and leadership roles at some of the world's largest creative and digital agencies, including Ogilvy, Razorfish and R/GA. Chris, who was previously chief revenue officer at Moburst, is widely regarded as an innovation and evolution driver and focuses on solving real world business problems.



Greg joins FROM after serving as vice president, Digital Engagement at Madison Square Garden Company (MSG). During his time at MSG, Greg focused on developing and implementing the organization's strategy for engaging with fans across all of its digital touchpoints, including web, email and social. Prior to MSG, Greg served as vice president of Engagement Marketing at Caesars Entertainment Corporation, the world's largest destination entertainment company, where he led the transformation of their digital platforms and developed a new approach to engagement and content marketing, which drove high levels of bookings and ticket sales for events.



Commented Howard Tiersky, CEO of FROM: "In Chris and Greg, we have been joined by two digital transformation powerhouses, who bring more than 40 years of collective experience in driving major, bet-the-house, digital projects for brands, both agency and client side. Their talents will complement those of our team, resulting in the delivery of truly innovative work for our clients across a variety of industries."



In the 18 months since FROM was formed as a combination of Moving Interactive, Funny Garbage, and the Innovation Loft under one brand, the agency has experienced significant growth in terms of the size and quality of its team, and the scope of work conducted on the behalf of its clients. Recent projects include work for Mattel, Avis, Shubert, A&E Entertainment, CBS, and Mall of America.



About FROM, The Digital Transformation Agency



To compete effectively for today's digital customer, brands must deliver an end-to-end digital journey that their consumers quite simply, love. If they don't, disruptors will do it and take their share. FROM works with leading enterprises to enable their transformation for this digital/mobile world. Working with clients like Avis, NBC, Mattel and Mall of America, we leverage customer research and deep insights into industry and marketplace trends to provide strategy, design and technical execution. Our five-step process for successful transformation includes optimizing current platforms, envisioning future-state customer journey architectures, building elegant new customer touchpoints, creating impactful digital content, and supporting those leading the organizational alignment and re-alignment that is necessary to turn the great companies of today into the digital winners of tomorrow.





www.from.digital



Media Contact

FROM Media Relations

6466923521

pr@from.digital FROM Media Relations6466923521 End --today announced the addition of two senior digital visionaries to its team: Chris Apostle to senior vice president, Client Partner and Greg Cannon to senior vice president, Digital Strategy & Marketing.Chris' career has been defined by delivering expertise in devising and executing digital transformation strategies for Fortune 1000 companies such as Verizon, News Corp, Disney, Walmart, Cabela's, United Airlines, Hilton, Procter & Gamble, MasterCard, Goldman Sachs and Chase Bank. He has held executive positions and leadership roles at some of the world's largest creative and digital agencies, including Ogilvy, Razorfish and R/GA. Chris, who was previously chief revenue officer at Moburst, is widely regarded as an innovation and evolution driver and focuses on solving real world business problems.Greg joinsafter serving as vice president, Digital Engagement at Madison Square Garden Company (MSG). During his time at MSG, Greg focused on developing and implementing the organization's strategy for engaging with fans across all of its digital touchpoints, including web, email and social. Prior to MSG, Greg served as vice president of Engagement Marketing at Caesars Entertainment Corporation, the world's largest destination entertainment company, where he led the transformation of their digital platforms and developed a new approach to engagement and content marketing, which drove high levels of bookings and ticket sales for events.Commented Howard Tiersky, CEO of: "In Chris and Greg, we have been joined by two digital transformation powerhouses, who bring more than 40 years of collective experience in driving major, bet-the-house, digital projects for brands, both agency and client side. Their talents will complement those of our team, resulting in the delivery of truly innovative work for our clients across a variety of industries."In the 18 months sincewas formed as a combination of Moving Interactive, Funny Garbage, and the Innovation Loft under one brand, the agency has experienced significant growth in terms of the size and quality of its team, and the scope of work conducted on the behalf of its clients. Recent projects include work for Mattel, Avis, Shubert, A&E Entertainment, CBS, and Mall of America.To compete effectively for today's digital customer, brands must deliver an end-to-end digital journey that their consumers quite simply, love. If they don't, disruptors will do it and take their share.works with leading enterprises to enable their transformation for this digital/mobile world. Working with clients like Avis, NBC, Mattel and Mall of America, we leverage customer research and deep insights into industry and marketplace trends to provide strategy, design and technical execution. Our five-step process for successful transformation includescurrent platforms,future-state customer journey architectures,elegant new customer touchpoints,impactful digital content, and supporting thosethe organizational alignment and re-alignment that is necessary to turn the great companies of today into the digital winners of tomorrow. Source : FROM, The Digital Transformation Agency Email : ***@from.digital Tags : Digital Transformation , Customer Experience , Chris Apostle , Greg Cannon , Digital , Mobile Strategy , Digital Strategy Industry : Consumer , Marketing , Mobile Location : New York City - New York - United States Subject : Executives Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

