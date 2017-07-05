 
Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
111098765

American Medical Depot Joins HIDA Delegation to Impact National Change

 
 
us-capitol
us-capitol
 
MIRAMAR, Fla. - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Continuing to lead transformation in supply chain readiness through innovation and collaboration, American Medical Depot (AMD), joined the Health Industry Distributor Association (HIDA) during the 4th Annual Washington, D.C. Capitol Hill "Fly-In." The HIDA delegation participated in more than 120 meetings by proposing solutions and informing legislative representatives on the impact of changing demographics, the economy and technological changes in healthcare delivery.

Several key topics were addressed, including: Public-private initiatives on pandemic preparedness; a plan to implement a uniform national standard for wholesale medical distributor licensing; competitive bidding improvements; and the future of the medical device tax.

"Collaboration among distributors, partners, and political leaders, is critical as healthcare reform continues to move forward," said AMD President, Akhil Agrawal, "The intersection of viewpoints is where the best ideas are born. By joining together to do the pre-work and lay a solid foundation, the impact of our collective effort will save lives and improve the accessibility and quality of healthcare."

About American Medical Depot

AMD is a leading healthcare supply chain solutions company based in Miramar, FL that uses technology and insight to provide smarter ways for clients to manage medical supplies and equipment utilization within complex healthcare supply chains. In 2016 AMD was awarded the VA MSPV-NG Contract to service Veteran hospital facilities across the Eastern seaboard. Having provided innovative supply chain solutions to healthcare providers for more than 20 years, AMD continually executes proven value-add models, combined with deep industry experience and strong leadership in order to deliver smarter and more cost-efficient turnkey solutions for government and commercial markets. For more information, visit http://www.amdnext.com.

About the Health Industry Distributors Association

The Health Industry Distributors Association (HIDA) is the premier trade association representing medical products distribution. HIDA members primarily serve the Nation's hospital, long term care, and physician/alternate care markets. For more information, visit www.HIDA.org or www.streamlininghealthcare.org.

Click to Share