Be Part of the Big Power Debate

• The Battery Show Conference returns to Novi, MI, September 12-14, 2017 • Leading OEMs and Tier 1s confirmed, including Ford, Mercedes-Benz and Toyota. • New for 2017: Pre-Conference Workshops delve further into complex battery technology

-- The Battery Show Conference has announced a brand-new addition for 2017: the Pre-Conference Workshops on Monday September 11, 2017, taking the multi-track conference to yet another level. The morning workshop will cover 'Managing the Proliferation of Global Battery Testing Requirements to Ensure Access to Global Markets'; workshop two in the afternoon will cover 'Adopting Best Practice XEV Lithium-Ion Abuse Testing For Enhanced Battery Quality'. Plenty of hands-on experience will be brought to bear during this ideally staged curtain-raiser to the week's events. A one-day pass provides access to both workshops.Delegates are inquiring in record numbers about the eighth annual Battery Show Conference, taking place in Novi, Michigan over September 12-14, 2017. Recognized globally for its forward-looking format and unmatched range and depth of content, this event promises once again to shine a strong light on quickly developing subject areas such as novel materials, cutting-edge production techniques, 48V battery architecture, XEV battery design and ESS.The diversity offered by the program is reflected in the background of the more than 150 speakers this year, including world-leading battery technologists, thermal management experts, research and science center managers, advanced materials specialists, and power and propulsion architecture developers. As NAATBatt's Jim Greenberger observed directly after the 2016 conference, "The key to ensuring continued success is to encourage collaboration among the many extraordinary people who have been drawn into battery technology by its promise of making the world a better place, and who form the backbone of the industry today." This is precisely what The Battery Show Conference offers, and the 2017 agenda is even more exciting than before, with speakers confirmed fromandThis is an unmissable opportunity to take on board the latest developments in battery markets and hear up-to-the-minute views on groundbreaking, commercially viable technologies. Additionally, delegates can pick up new ideas to make them more effective and efficient, and benefit from North America's premier networking event in this industry. At each turn they will gain invaluable insights from leading professionals that will boost business performance and improve every company's ROI.The global picture remains to the fore and will form an important part of the plenary session that kicks off the whole conference, starting 8:30am on September 12. Speakers will assess all the main markets, especially those in North America, Asia and Europe, in the context of cost, regulation, power demand and sustainability. Do make sure you are there from the very first minute to hear all about the latest macro trends, how they could impact battery markets and the inherent opportunities and risks for the whole supply chain.With an expected 750+ delegates, the conference brings together people from all sides of the industry, offering everyone far more than simply presentation sessions. Delegates participate fully in the whole experience, with on-stage interviews with global directors, the much-anticipated Leaders Debate, panel discussions, morning and afternoon networking refreshment break-outs, networking lunches and post-session receptions in the early evenings. This really is the complete conference package.