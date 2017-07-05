News By Tag
AFEA Expands by Adding Another Chapter in West Palm Beach, FL
Leader in Financial Education Continues to Expand Their Reach
I provide Foundation Capital and Retirement Solutions primarily for a select group of individuals who among other things are looking to elevate the performance of their retirement assets and also aspire to an optional lifestyle. I give my clients the opportunity to retire when they want to versus when they have to.
I do this through a process I have developed and refined over a the last 20 plus years.
AFEA is thrilled to have Matt join their team and assist them in their mission of creating financial clarity within communities all over the country.
"At a time when 76% of America is living paycheck to paycheck, there has never been a better time or greater need for financial education"
Rick McClanahan, Founder and CEO of American Financial Education Alliance
About the American Financial Education Alliance:
AFEA is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization based in Charlotte, NC and is comprised of a diverse and growing group of licensed and trained professionals. Together, they share the same goal of helping people better understand their finances. AFEA's mission is to empower Americans to take control of their finances by providing educational classes in communities nationwide.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Rick McClanahan at 888-466-3995, visit our website at http://www.myafea.org or email at info@myafea.org.
