News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Public Voting For "Boca Raton Bowl Idol" Opens Online This Thursday, July 13
Tickets Now on Sale for Live August 1 National Anthem Performer Finalists Event Featuring Public's Top Eight
Public Voting Begins This Thursday
Following committee review of all submissions -- ranging from vocalists and instrumentalists, amateurs to professionals, individuals to groups, and teens to seniors – organizers will open online voting on the Top 20 Boca Raton Bowl Idol semi-finalists beginning this Thursday, July 13 at www.bocaratonbowl.com. Voting will run for 10 days, closing on Sunday, July 23 at 11:59 p.m. Fans can vote for their favorite semi-finalist once each day throughout this 10-day online round.
Open-to-the-
Following online voting, the public is invited to "cheer on" its top eight finalists as the contestants perform onstage for a panel of judges and live audience on Tuesday, August 1 at 6 p.m. at Tilted Kilt Boca Raton, 3320 Airport Road. A combination of audience vote and judges selections will determine the top three finalists who will perform once more that evening to be chosen the 2017 Boca Raton Bowl Idol.
This admission for this designated Boca Raton Bowl lead-in event -- serving as the kickoff event for the month-long Boca Chamber Festival Days -- is a $10 donation per person to Spirit of Giving, the Boca Raton Bowl charity partner, via its website www.spiritofgivingnetwork.com (http://www.spiritofgiving.com) or at the door. The Tilted Kilt's full menu will be available for purchase, along with discounted specials on beer, wines and cocktails.
The 2017 Boca Raton Idol winner will get the opportunity to perform the National Anthem during opening ceremonies at FAU Stadium prior to the game being televised nationally, the Boca Raton Bowl Idol will receive 10 game tickets for family and friends which will include sideline access during the performance.
For more information on the 2017 Boca Raton Bowl or vote online for the 2017 Boca Raton Bowl Idol from July 13 to July 23, visit www.thebocaratonbowl.com. To purchase tickets for finalists night event on August 1, visit www.spiritofgivingnetwork.com.
Contact
Kaye Communications, Inc.
Jon Kaye
***@kcompr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse