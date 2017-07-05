GSF Mortgage Welcomes New Branch in Palm Harbor, Florida

Contact

-- GSF Mortgage Corp. is pleased to announce the addition of the Palm Harbor, Florida branch. Anthony (Tony) Johncola will lead the branch and joining his team as mortgage loan originators are Walter Parker and Dan Clancy.Johncola brings with him more than seventeen years of experience in the real estate and mortgage business. Originally a native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, he is excited to join GSF because he prefers the direct lending versus brokering approach. He believes that GSF Mortgage uses state-of-the-art loan mechanics and has all the tools and stability to knock it out of the park when it comes to providing the best possible customer experience. Johncola, along with his wife, are co-owners of RE/MAX ELITE Realty Company, which further enables him to network effectively in the Tampa Bay area. Johncola is an affiliate member of the Pinellas Realtor Organization, one of the largest professional trade organizations in the Tampa area which represents the interests of over 6,000 real estate professionals in Pinellas County. Johncola uses a faith and family approach to business. His philosophy is, "It's all about the customer. Do the very best you can for them. 100%."Parker is a Florida native with more than eight years of experience in the finance world. He is now taking on the challenge of being a mortgage loan originator for the first time and is excited about the career opportunity, because as he says, he, "loves the ability to help people achieve the dream of buying a home." He is actively involved in his church and with community activities and he sees this as an excellent opportunity to spread the word about how the GSF Mortgage brand is aiding the community by being able to help secure the best possible deals for its hard-working members. Parker's customer service philosophy is to listen first, follow up with relevant questions, and work with the customer to determine the course of action for their individual needs. He is thrilled to be a part of GSF because he believes it is important to be part of a company that is not more concerned with selling than with meeting customers' needs.Clancy describes himself as a family man. He is married with three children and is also originally a Philadelphia native. He has spent the last ten years as a realtor before reacquiring his mortgage origination license. He prefers the mortgage side of the industry, and he will use his ten years of personal experience in real estate as an asset to his current position. Clancy chose GSF because he loves the superior products and web programs that the company provides and now that he is on board, he is thrilled with the welcoming atmosphere and great workplace environment. He believes that the relationships with his customers is key. "I hope to meet and exceed client expectations through consistent communication and by demonstrating knowledge, professionalism and expertise in the industry," he says."We are very excited to bring Tony and his team on board at GSF! He is going to be a tremendous asset in growing our purchase market in the Tampa area with several Realtor connections utilizing the awesome products GSF has to offer," says Regional Manager Todd Pennington.GSF Mortgage Corp. in Palm Harbor, Florida can be reached at (727) 785-0240.GSF Mortgage continues to expand and is currently looking to fill a number of positions throughout the United States including branch managers, mortgage underwriters and mortgage processors. If you are looking for a dynamic company with a great work culture, benefits and a remarkable reputation, please visit gogsf.com/careers.# # #GSF Mortgage is an established and experienced direct mortgage lender with more than 23 years of lending experience. We continue to serve the next generation of homeowners by designing and maintaining a solution based and efficient Mortgage process. We pride ourselves on consistency and integrity, which is why the average tenure of a GSF employee is more than 10 years. With over 40 locations nationwide, our team continues to grow and thrive. Interested in finding out more about us? Visit us at GoGSF.com and check out our available career opportunities.