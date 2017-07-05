News By Tag
AFEA Expands by Adding Chapter in West Palm Beach, FL
Leader in Financial Education Continues to Expand Their Reach
Patrick is a founding partner of a financial/insurance group, which was based on a commitment to providing a comprehensive Retirement Lifestyle Plan for his clients, by using various financial and retirement income strategies to provide customized options.
Born in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Patrick began his life as the youngest of four boys. By the time he was 12, Patrick started working in his parent's business, and at the age of 14 he took charge of managing one of their stores when his mother began to face health challenges.
During this time, Patrick pursued his passion for flying, getting his pilot's license at the age of 16. His interests included being a motocross and stunt rider, an MMA fighter, playing football and baseball. After graduation, Patrick was accepted into the Air Force Academy, but chose to become an Air Traffic Controller instead. However, due to the Reagan Strikes, Patrick ended up losing his dream position. But that did not deter him, instead he went on to start several successful businesses.
Following his passion for aviation Patrick moved to Florida and began flying for Aero Ambulance International. During these flights, he saw a need for food distribution centers in the Caribbean Islands, so he worked with a partner to create the needed distribution centers.
At this point, Patrick decided that he wanted to start saving for his future. He didn't like some of the advice he got, so he decided learn about the industry. Patrick began his financial services career in 1993, working with Travelers / Citigroup, and become a Regional Vice President only a few short months. In 2003, Patrick ventured out as an independent business owner with Kristi Knight to found Landing Financial Group.
In 2006, Patrick helped establish Veteran Benefits America Inc., whose mission and purpose is to assist senior war-time veterans (and their spouses and families) in navigating the VA system to apply for the Aid & Attendance Pension, for which most are unaware they might be eligible. In 2015, Veteran Benefits America Foundation became a full Non-Profit and acquired 501c3 status. Veteran Benefits America has already served more than 5,000 families, helping them to receive almost $90 million in care for families whose loved ones served our country.
Patrick continues to volunteer his time with Veterans Benefits American Foundation, The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and has also helped build a local children's charity. He has 3 children and lives in Loxahatchee, Florida, with his wife Kristi. In his free time, he enjoys golf, fishing and motorcycles.
AFEA is thrilled to have Patrick join their team and assist them in their mission of creating financial clarity within communities all over the country.
"At a time when 76% of America is living paycheck to paycheck, there has never been a better time or greater need for financial education"
Rick McClanahan, Founder and CEO of American Financial Education Alliance
About the American Financial Education Alliance:
AFEA is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization based in Charlotte, NC and is comprised of a diverse and growing group of licensed and trained professionals. Together, they share the same goal of helping people better understand their finances. AFEA's mission is to empower Americans to take control of their finances by providing educational classes in communities nationwide.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Rick McClanahan at 888-466-3995, visit our website at http://www.myafea.org or email at info@myafea.org.
Contact
American Financial Education Alliance
***@myafea.org
