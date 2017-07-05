News By Tag
Puerto Vallarta's Sheraton Buganvilias is Undergoing a Multi-Million Renovation
Always looking to offer the most innovative spaces available, from June this year, visitors to the Sheraton Buganvilias will be able to witness the fruits of this renovation and enjoy a totally unique experience in the most famous port of Jalisco. The perfect blend of enviable location, on Las Glorias beach, just 5 minutes from the Malecon; fine gastronomy, with 6 restaurants and 4 bars, in addition to a the warm hospitality, this property will probably become one of the most visited hotels by national and international travelers looking for modernity and contemporary aesthetics with the highest standards of quality, without leaving aside the spirit and charm of the small town of Vallarta.
This extensive multi-million dollar investment reaffirms the brand´s commitment to provide the most competitive services, such as the Sheraton Sleep Experience® that is already offered at Sheraton Buganvilias;
For those looking for an evening full of entertainment, the Embarcadero Gastro Bar is the answer. With a new and fresh image that invites everyone to dance a great variety of styles, and drink over 50 premium tequila or mescal labels, an exclusive wine selection, as well as crafted beers. The Embarcadero Gastro Bar is ideal for an after dinner drink.
"Renovation is a great step forward in our goal of offering the best quality and service in this amazing destination. With new facilities and the creation of memorable experiences for guests and visitors, Sheraton Buganvilias will remain for many years as the favorite of the Pacific coast," said, Executive Chef Santiago Pérez.
Another key renovation is the Maiave Village, Cabañas Spa. The brand new spa presents three locations for services: Espigon, Maiave Village and the Maiave Spa. Three cabins on one side of the pool, surrounded by gardens, two with outdoor jacuzzi and one accessible for people with special abilities, ready to receive visitors with the ideal atmosphere of peace and tranquility.
Also, the new and exclusive Sheraton Club rooms section is located on the top three floors of the building, where guests can enjoy breathtaking views to the Pacific Ocean and the mountains scenario, and delight with exclusive benefits of the resort, such as the personal attention of a team of butlers ready to meet their any needs.
Located on the heart of Banderas Bay, the Sheraton Buganvilias new design offers a stylish relaxing escape for leisure travelers, with paradisiac beaches, mesmerizing gastronomy, and warm services, that will rank it as one of the best options for staying in the lovely Puerto Vallarta.
