Industry News





Author Ann Swann Contracts for The Remains in the Pond

Ann Swann signs contract with 5 Prince Publishing for a new Romantic Suspense.
 
 
DENVER - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Author Ann Swann has contracted a fifth book with 5 Prince Publishing, out of Denver, Colorado. The Romantic Suspense, The Remains in the Pond is scheduled to release in both print and digital November 13, 2017.

About the Book:

The year is 1999 and Gabi Kelly's football hero crush, Matt, has just made it known that he is every bit as infatuated with her as she is with him. It's the happiest day of her life until that night, after prom, when Matt loses control of his truck and hits a tree head on. He is transported to the hospital in a coma.

Gabi feels as if she's taken a knife to the heart. But his jealous cousin, Rose, sees her chance to give the knife an even harder twist. She convinces Gabi to meet her at a local parking spot outside town. It's a night that will change several lives forever. One of the girls will return, and one will become known as the remains in the pond.

About the Author:

Ann has been a writer since junior high school, but to pay the bills she's waited tables, delivered newspapers, cleaned other people's houses, taught school, and even had a short stint as a secretary in a rock-n-roll radio station. She also worked as a 911 operator and a police dispatcher.

Ann's stories began to win awards in her college days. Since then she's published novels, novellas, and short stories. But even if no one ever bought another book, Ann wouldn't stop writing. For her, it's the cathartic pause in a sometimes-crazy world. Most of the time, it even keeps her sane.

Author Contact:  swannann76@yahoo.com

5 Prince Publishing is an independent publisher based in Denver, Colorado, established in 2011. More

information can be found on the publisher at http://www.5princebooks.com .

Media Contact
Bernadette Soehner, CEO
5 Prince Publishing
books@5princebooks.com
