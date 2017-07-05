Seattle Small Business Expo Announces Full Agenda & ShowGuide

Spread the Word

-- On Thursday, July 13th,Small Business Expo (http://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/), the nation's largest business-to-business trade show, will come to the Seattle Center bringing local small business owners and entrepreneurs together for a full day of networking, educational workshops and demos (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/event-view/seattle/)of the newest products and services out there to assist the local entrepreneurs in their day-to-day tasks and long-term goals.Small Business Expo has released the official agenda (https://smallbusinessexpo2017seattle.sched.com/)andShowGuide (https://issuu.com/smallbusinessexpo/docs/seattle-showguide-2017)for their July 13th event. The agenda outlines the events of the day including the topics of the more than 20+ free workshops and networking opportunities. Plan your day to get the most out of Small Business Expo.Small Business Expo expects to have more than 3,000+ registered attendees from across the Seattle area shopping for business resources, developing business leads, gaining new insights and networking with peers.SEATTLE SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the Seattle Center | Exhibition Hall – 301 Mercer Street, Seattle, WA 98109 from 9:00am until 5:00pm.For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact: Susan Baah, 212-651-0679, Susan@theshowproducers.com.About Small Business ExpoSmall Business Expo® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event in the country. In 2015-2016 it was ranked as an Inc. 5000 company as the fastest-growing privately held business. Every year, over 100,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend Small Business Expo to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg.