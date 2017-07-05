 
News By Tag
* Commercial Real Estate
* Real Estate
* Business
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Stamford
  Connecticut
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
111098765


Colliers Negotiates HQ Renewal at 6 Suburban Ave. in Stamford, Conn

-- O'Shaughnessy Asset Management Occupies 12,000 SF at Former Men's Club Property --
 
 
6 suburban picture
6 suburban picture
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Commercial Real Estate
* Real Estate
* Business

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Stamford - Connecticut - US

STAMFORD, Conn. - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- O'Shaughnessy Asset Management, LLC (http://osam.com/default.aspx) has renewed its long-term lease at 6 Suburban Ave. in Stamford. Colliers International Group Inc. (http://www.colliers.com/en-us/newyorkcity) orchestrated the 12,000-square-foot transaction at the distinctive manor-style, brick-clad office building.

A quantitative money management firm, O'Shaughnessy Asset Management maintains its headquarters on two floors of office space at 6 Suburban Ave. The firm also occupies the property's lower level, which is fit out with a television studio, and fitness area with locker rooms, sauna, two bathrooms, exercise rooms and a server room.

Colliers' Jeffrey Williams and Hollis Pugh, based at the global commercial real estate services firm's Stamford office, represented the property's ownership, Six Suburban Avenue LLC, in negotiating the renewal. Williams also brokered a previous renewal as well as the initial O'Shaughnessy Asset Management lease at the property in 2007.

Built  in  1914  as home to the Stamford Men's Club, the 20,000-square-foot, three-story building at 6 Suburban Ave. transitioned to multi-tenant office when Six Suburban Avenue LLC purchased it in the late 1990s. The owner's firm, Tischler und Sohn (U.S.A.) (http://www.tischlerwindows.com/), also occupies the property. The German company designs, develops, engineers and manufactures custom wood windows and doors.

"The building is truly unique and almost one of a kind," noted Williams, Colliers' Executive Managing Director | Market Leader. "Tischler's products are featured throughout the building, which also still contains original finishes including elaborate crown molding and vintage archways. The result is a stately, upscale environment that matches O'Shaughnessy Asset Management's brand. The company also enjoys the inherent benefits of being a tenant in an owner-occupied building."

-- End --

About Colliers International Group
Colliers International (http://www.colliers.com/) Group Inc. is an industry leading global real estate services company with more than 16,000 skilled professionals operating in 66 countries. With an enterprising culture and significant employee ownership, Colliers professionals provide a full range of services to real estate occupiers, owners and investors worldwide. Services include strategic advice and execution for property sales, leasing and finance; global corporate solutions; property, facility and project management; workplace solutions; appraisal, valuation and tax consulting; customized research; and thought leadership consulting.

Colliers professionals think differently, share great ideas and offer thoughtful and innovative advice that help clients accelerate their success. Colliers has been ranked among the top 100 outsourcing firms by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals' Global Outsourcing for 11 consecutive years, more than any other real estate services firm.

For the latest news from Colliers, visitColliers.com or follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/Colliers): @Colliers andLinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/colliers-international). To see the latest news on Colliers International in New York, follow @Colliers_NYC and Twitter (https://twitter.com/colliers_nyc).

For further information, please contact:

Evelyn Weiss Francisco, Vice President
Caryl Communications
Phone: 201-796-7788
Email: evelyn@caryl.com

Contact
Caryl Communications
Evelyn Weiss Francisco
***@caryl.com
End
Source:Colliers International Group
Email:***@caryl.com Email Verified
Tags:Commercial Real Estate, Real Estate, Business
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Stamford - Connecticut - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Caryl Communications News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share