News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Colliers Negotiates HQ Renewal at 6 Suburban Ave. in Stamford, Conn
-- O'Shaughnessy Asset Management Occupies 12,000 SF at Former Men's Club Property --
A quantitative money management firm, O'Shaughnessy Asset Management maintains its headquarters on two floors of office space at 6 Suburban Ave. The firm also occupies the property's lower level, which is fit out with a television studio, and fitness area with locker rooms, sauna, two bathrooms, exercise rooms and a server room.
Colliers' Jeffrey Williams and Hollis Pugh, based at the global commercial real estate services firm's Stamford office, represented the property's ownership, Six Suburban Avenue LLC, in negotiating the renewal. Williams also brokered a previous renewal as well as the initial O'Shaughnessy Asset Management lease at the property in 2007.
Built in 1914 as home to the Stamford Men's Club, the 20,000-square-
"The building is truly unique and almost one of a kind," noted Williams, Colliers' Executive Managing Director | Market Leader. "Tischler's products are featured throughout the building, which also still contains original finishes including elaborate crown molding and vintage archways. The result is a stately, upscale environment that matches O'Shaughnessy Asset Management's brand. The company also enjoys the inherent benefits of being a tenant in an owner-occupied building."
-- End --
About Colliers International Group
Colliers International (http://www.colliers.com/
Colliers professionals think differently, share great ideas and offer thoughtful and innovative advice that help clients accelerate their success. Colliers has been ranked among the top 100 outsourcing firms by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals' Global Outsourcing for 11 consecutive years, more than any other real estate services firm.
For the latest news from Colliers, visitColliers.com or follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/
For further information, please contact:
Evelyn Weiss Francisco, Vice President
Caryl Communications
Phone: 201-796-7788
Email: evelyn@caryl.com
Contact
Caryl Communications
Evelyn Weiss Francisco
***@caryl.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse