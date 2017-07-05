 
Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
111098765


Wood and Plastic Furniture Company Breaks Ground on First U.S. Manufacturing Plant

 
 
SUMTER, S.C. - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Bobbitt Design Build recently broke ground on a 104,000-square-foot manufacturing plant for Sumter Easy Home, LLC located at 1585 N. Wise Drive in Sumter. The company selected the Black River Spec building, located on 28-acres in the Sumter County Industrial Park, as their first U.S. plant.

Sumter Easy Home is a manufacturer of wood and plastic storage furniture, shelving and accessories and speed to market was extremely important in establishing this facility. The Bobbitt team worked through several design and budget scenarios during the initial site selection process and again after the Black River Spec building was selected. The design team, which includes Bobbitt A&E, fast-tracked the design phase so construction could begin as soon as possible. Simultaneously, the design-build firm coordinated with Sumter County's permitting agencies to ensure timely permit reviews and approvals.

Working hand-in-hand with the client and its equipment suppliers, Bobbitt incorporated Sumter Easy Home's production and equipment needs into the design. Given some shifts in the company's process, Bobbitt is rapidly updating and adapting the design as new information becomes available, even as construction is underway.

Structural equipment foundations and specialty electrical service was designed to support the various equipment in the state-of-the-art facility. The current buildout includes a manufacturing line for plastic injection molding. The company's injection process is supported by compressed air and chiller systems, a 20-ton bridge crane, and automated conveyor and packaging equipment. Four silos are being installed outside for raw product storage. The plant was designed and is being constructed for the addition of a second line of injection machines and associated equipment. Furthermore, Bobbitt is constructing a two-story office space inside the building intended for a future addition.

"Bobbitt has been an important part of our team and has worked with us every step of the way as we establish operations in the United States," said Sumter Easy Home Senior Vice President Michael Carney.

About Bobbitt Design Build

Having just celebrated 70 years in business, Bobbitt Design Build is the Carolinas' leading design build contractor (http://www.bobbitt.com/) for commercial construction, which provides control of site and architectural design, engineering, permitting and construction services under one roof. The employee-owned company has built more than 3,500 commercial buildings throughout the Carolinas. www.bobbitt.com / Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/BobbittDesignBuild) / Twitter (https://twitter.com/BobbittDB) / YouTube (http://www.youtube.com/user/bobbittdesignbuild)

About Sumter Easy Home LLC

Sumter Easy Home LLC is a supplier to most large retail chains in the USA, offering innovative housewares storage & organization products. In addition to manufacturing goods, this new building will also serve as the eastern North America hub for fulfillment of their e-commerce store, www.tidyliving.com.

