Wood and Plastic Furniture Company Breaks Ground on First U.S. Manufacturing Plant
Sumter Easy Home is a manufacturer of wood and plastic storage furniture, shelving and accessories and speed to market was extremely important in establishing this facility. The Bobbitt team worked through several design and budget scenarios during the initial site selection process and again after the Black River Spec building was selected. The design team, which includes Bobbitt A&E, fast-tracked the design phase so construction could begin as soon as possible. Simultaneously, the design-build firm coordinated with Sumter County's permitting agencies to ensure timely permit reviews and approvals.
Working hand-in-hand with the client and its equipment suppliers, Bobbitt incorporated Sumter Easy Home's production and equipment needs into the design. Given some shifts in the company's process, Bobbitt is rapidly updating and adapting the design as new information becomes available, even as construction is underway.
"Bobbitt has been an important part of our team and has worked with us every step of the way as we establish operations in the United States," said Sumter Easy Home Senior Vice President Michael Carney.
About Bobbitt Design Build
Having just celebrated 70 years in business, Bobbitt Design Build is the Carolinas' leading design build contractor (http://www.bobbitt.com/
About Sumter Easy Home LLC
Sumter Easy Home LLC is a supplier to most large retail chains in the USA, offering innovative housewares storage & organization products. In addition to manufacturing goods, this new building will also serve as the eastern North America hub for fulfillment of their e-commerce store, www.tidyliving.com.
