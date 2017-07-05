News By Tag
Aroma Bravo Reacts to News That Drinking More Coffee Could Extend Lifespan
Aroma Bravo is excited about coffee's potential to prevent early death by helping reduce the risk chronic diseases.
"In my opinion, these studies give relief to those who worry about their coffee intake. Coffee is too good to resist that sometimes I end up drinking more than I thought I should. But it turns out that consuming a couple of cups per day offers so many health benefits!" One of the Aroma Bravo staff members said.
The aforementioned studies were led by researchers from the National Cancer Institute, USC and the University of Hawaii. The data were examined from previous studies which tracked 700,000 participants of different races and ethnicities for more than 16 years. The results of the two studies both show that coffee drinkers were less prone to early death compared to non-coffee drinkers. The prolonged lifespan can be credited to coffee's ability to lower the risk of cancer, diabetes, heart disease, stroke and other life-threatening illnesses.
"Having too much coffee is often a concern for serious coffee lovers because of the caffeine content. But now that the studies have come to light, I hope they will clear the misconception that drinking up to 4 cups of coffee daily is not good. Since science has proven that regular coffee consumption comes with multiple health benefits, I think people should be able to enjoy their third or fourth cup of coffee without feeling bad about it," says another Aroma Bravo team member.
As of today, endorsing the consumption of coffee just for disease prevention may still be too early but Aroma Bravo can't hide its excitement for the future of coffee. After all, this beverage doesn't just offer good flavor but also good health to those who love it.
About Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea
Aroma Bravo offers certified organic whole bean coffee from Honduras. Grown in organic farms and roasted in small batches, Aroma Bravo Coffee is highly recommended for coffee lovers.
Contact
Charles C Harmon Co LLC
888-582-6650
***@gmail.com
