Engage Achieves Bronze Partner Status with Kentico

Web design firm partners with integrated CMS, E-commerce and online marketing provider to expand manageable and affordable website tool offerings for new and existing customers

Contact

Heather Andrews

***@dprgroup.com Heather Andrews

End

-- Engage, experts in the design and development of web and mobile solutions for enterprises, announces it is now a Bronze-level partner with Kentico, a leading web content and customer experience management provider. Through the partnership, Engage will be able to provide customers with the added ability to manage and maintain their web sites through Kentico's affordable and easy-to-use interface with extensive, out-of-the-box functionality.This partnership also allows Engage to cater to the increasing demand for robust tools capable of powering advanced solutions that improve customer experience, as well as leverage a broad range of comprehensive capabilities for building websites on the Microsoft ASP.NET platform.Rich Campbell, co-founder and president, Engage, said, "We are always looking for the opportunity to diversify our offerings at Engage. After carefully evaluating the different players in the space, we opted to partner with Kentico due to the company's ability to provide our customers with a scalable and robust platform that simplifies the complex demands of web content at a great price-point."Over the past 17 years, the Engage team has acquired in-depth knowledge and hands-on experience developing a wide-range of websites using the .NET platform. Further building upon this knowledge, Engage is currently working on becoming a Silver-level partner in order to prove its expertise in using the Kentico content management system.Kentico is an all-in-one CMS, E-commerce, and Online Marketing platform that drives business results for companies of all sizes, both on-premise or in the cloud. It gives customers and partners powerful, comprehensive tools and customer-centric solutions to create stunning websites and manage customer experiences easily in a dynamic business environment. The Kentico Web Content Management Solution's rich selection of out-of-the-box web parts, easy customizations, and open API, quickly gets websites up and running. When combined with the full set of integrated solutions, including Online Marketing, E-commerce, and Intranet and Collaboration, Kentico fully optimizes the digital customer experience across multiple channels.Engage is a digital design, development and strategy agency whose experts create custom, high-quality web and mobile solutions for enterprises. Founded in 1999, Engage has a long history of successful development efforts leveraging content management systems (CMS) and Microsoft .NET. Whether designing a website or mobile application, developing and implementing an automated marketing solution or conducting an analytics audit, Engage positions its clients for success. Headquartered and solely staffed in St. Louis, Missouri, Engage is both a DNN Certified Gold Partner and a Microsoft Certified Silver Partner. To learn more, visit www.engagesoftware.com.