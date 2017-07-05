 
News By Tag
* Sheraton Sharm
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Hotels
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Al Pasha Coast
  Sharm El Skeikh
  Egypt
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
111098765


Your Dream Wedding at Sheraton Sharm Hotel, Resort, Villas & Spa

Begin your first steps towards happiness at our charming resort.
 
 
Wedding Setup
Wedding Setup
AL PASHA COAST, Egypt - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Sheraton Sharm spectacular location creates an unforgettable atmosphere for your intimate wedding. It's every couple's memorable day, creating memories to be treasured for years to come. Sheraton Sharm Hotel provides elegant and unique wedding themes setups with impeccable services to fulfil your dream wedding. Whether White Cruiser terrace is the wedding venue overlooking a breathtaking scenery of the Red Sea while the island of Tiran majesty witnesses the beauty from a distance.

Or Bedouin wedding by the beach on the sparkling shores of the Red Sea , surrounded by the picturesque view of immaculate golden sandy beach that makes every bride's dream come true during her fairy-tale wedding.

Live your fairy-tale wedding in a gracious setting among family and friends.

Our team of experts will work with you to ensure that your dream becomes a reality. Our dedicated team members are ready to cater to your every need, from menu tasting to arranging accommodations for your guests, setup and decoration, wedding cake, entertainment , dining options and drink selections to spa treatments and much more, our skilled team is here to plan for all the details that will make your day that much more magical...

Sheraton Sharm is the perfect location for your beach wedding.

Contact
Hadir Selim
***@sheraton.com
End
Source:
Email:***@sheraton.com Email Verified
Tags:Sheraton Sharm
Industry:Hotels
Location:Al Pasha Coast - Sharm El Skeikh - Egypt
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Sheraton Sharm Hotel, Resort, Villas & Spa PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share