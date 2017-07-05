News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Your Dream Wedding at Sheraton Sharm Hotel, Resort, Villas & Spa
Begin your first steps towards happiness at our charming resort.
Or Bedouin wedding by the beach on the sparkling shores of the Red Sea , surrounded by the picturesque view of immaculate golden sandy beach that makes every bride's dream come true during her fairy-tale wedding.
Live your fairy-tale wedding in a gracious setting among family and friends.
Our team of experts will work with you to ensure that your dream becomes a reality. Our dedicated team members are ready to cater to your every need, from menu tasting to arranging accommodations for your guests, setup and decoration, wedding cake, entertainment , dining options and drink selections to spa treatments and much more, our skilled team is here to plan for all the details that will make your day that much more magical...
Sheraton Sharm is the perfect location for your beach wedding.
Contact
Hadir Selim
***@sheraton.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse