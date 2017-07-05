Your Dream Wedding at Sheraton Sharm Hotel, Resort, Villas & Spa

Begin your first steps towards happiness at our charming resort.

-- Sheraton Sharm spectacular location creates an unforgettable atmosphere for your intimate wedding. It's every couple's memorable day, creating memories to be treasured for years to come. Sheraton Sharm Hotel provides elegant and unique wedding themes setups with impeccable services to fulfil your dream wedding.is the wedding venue overlooking a breathtaking scenery of the Red Sea while the island of Tiran majesty witnesses the beauty from a distance.by the beach on the sparkling shores of the Red Sea , surrounded by the picturesque view of immaculate golden sandy beach that makes every bride's dream come true during her fairy-tale wedding.Live your fairy-tale wedding in a gracious setting among family and friends.Our team of experts will work with you to ensure that your dream becomes a reality. Our dedicated team members are ready to cater to your every need, from menu tasting to arranging accommodations for your guests, setup and decoration, wedding cake, entertainment , dining options and drink selections to spa treatments and much more, our skilled team is here to plan for all the details that will make your day that much more magical...Sheraton Sharm is the perfect location for your beach wedding.