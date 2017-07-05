News By Tag
Index InfoTech - Leading Epicor partner in UAE announced today the launch of its revamped website
The new website has a clean uncluttered design, improved functionality and enhanced rich content focused on the Company's mission. The new website goes live today, July 11th, 2017 and is located at the same web address http://www.indexinfotech.com
"We believe that this new site will allow our visitors to have a very informative experience as we continue to grow and increase our market presence."
Index InfoTech is leading Epicor partner in UAE since 2011 and has forged strategic alliances with Epicor for aiming a common goal of maximizing the value of clients IT investment.
Index InfoTech have done successful ERP implementations for manufacturing to distribution and from retail to services industries, Index InfoTech delivers solutions to its prestigious clients and enables them to meet their strategic aspirations effectively.
Our product portfolio includes leading vertical specific solutions.
Epicor Enterprise Resource Planning
Epicor Human Capital Management
Epicor MATTEC (Manufacturing Execution System)
Epicor Knowledge Mentor
Contact
Premjit Singh Waseer
0557868420
premjit.waseer@
