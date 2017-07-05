 
Index InfoTech - Leading Epicor partner in UAE announced today the launch of its revamped website

 
 
Index InfoTech
Index InfoTech
TECOM, UAE - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Index InfoTech – Leading Epicor partner in UAE announced today the launch of its newly revamped website.  This redesigned site offers quick and easy access to essential information and features while offering a more comprehensive understanding of the Company's value proposition and expertise in Epicor Solutions (ERP, HCM, Epicor Knowledge Mentor and Epicor Mattec).  The website also offers updated information on news and press releases, client testimonials, and career opportunities. Updated blog post will launch the week of July 30th and will include topics centered around technology consulting and key industry highlights.

The new website has a clean uncluttered design, improved functionality and enhanced rich content focused on the Company's mission.  The new website goes live today, July 11th, 2017 and is located at the same web address http://www.indexinfotech.com

"We believe that this new site will allow our visitors to have a very informative experience as we continue to grow and increase our market presence."

Index InfoTech is leading Epicor partner in UAE since 2011 and has forged strategic alliances with Epicor for aiming a common goal of maximizing the value of clients IT investment.

Index InfoTech have done successful ERP implementations for manufacturing to distribution and from retail to services industries, Index InfoTech delivers solutions to its prestigious clients and enables them to meet their strategic aspirations effectively.

Our product portfolio includes leading vertical specific solutions.

Epicor Enterprise Resource Planning

Epicor Human Capital Management

Epicor MATTEC (Manufacturing Execution System)

Epicor Knowledge Mentor

Contact
Premjit Singh Waseer
0557868420
premjit.waseer@indexinfotech.com
