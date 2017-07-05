 
News By Tag
* Tool Making Companies
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Manufacturing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Cape Town
  Western Cape
  South Africa
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
111098765


Tooltech: Your One-Stop Destination for Toolmaking

 
 
toolpic02
toolpic02
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Tool Making Companies

Industry:
Manufacturing

Location:
Cape Town - Western Cape - South Africa

Subject:
Services

CAPE TOWN, South Africa - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Tooltech is a renowned company that offers you a wide range of top quality services ranging from product designing, component production, toolmaking to logistics, shrink wrapping, packaging and printing. They strive to satisfy their clients by providing the right services according to their needs. They can be regarded as a one-stop service centre. This leading company has six divisions that are metal component production, toolmaking and engineering, plastic injection moulding, all chair components, PU moulded foam and all buckets and containers.

• For toolmaking and engineering, there is a CNC toolroom in Tooltech that is fully equipped with all the required equipment. This room is especially reserved for designing as well as manufacturing plastic injection moulds, press tooling and PU foam. Their team consists of experienced and expert in-house engineers who have all the required knowledge and expertise to work with a product from the design stage to mould manufacture.
• For plastic injection moulding, Tooltech has a number of high quality injection moulding machines that ranges from 35T to 1000T. Their injection moulding plant has been certified Black Economic Empowerment Program (BEE) and is ISO9001-2000 accredited. They are a leading name in the field of engineering and specialised plastic component manufacturing.
• Specialising in integral skin moulding, Tooltech's polyurethane moulding plant is PU moulded foam. They provide their services to not only offices but also to the hospitality industry. They even contribute to baby products. And the best thing about them is that they can provide you customised services.
• From all their chair components division, you can avail a complete range of bellows and accessories, armrests, gaslifts, bases, castor, mechanisms and hardware. They offer their expertise in a wide range of hospitality frames, arm chair, tub chair, side chair frames and many more. You can also get a wide variety of seat kits and office chair backrests in both foam and netting. For customised seating, they offer designing as well as manufacturing.
• Their buckets and containers division offers a wide range of top quality tubs and buckets in cost-effective prices and in a variety of colours.All their products are chemical-resistant, pest and hygiene controlled and BEE certified.

To know more about their products and services, please visit: http://tooltech.capetown/

About Tooltech
Tooltech is a leading company is Cape Town, offering a number of high quality services. Their main aim is to satisfy their customers by providing one of the best services.

Contact
Unit 2 & 3 Linton Road
Beaconvale, Parow, 7500
(+27 21) 933 2076
sales@tooltech.co.za
End
Source:tooltech.capetown
Email:***@tooltech.co.za
Tags:Tool Making Companies
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Cape Town - Western Cape - South Africa
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share