News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
GROW LONG HAIR- Personalized Hair Consultations
6FOOTLONGHAIR is now offering personalized hair consultations to those looking to grow their hair long!
First, I would like to learn more about your hair and the results you would like to achieve. Based on your indicated responses, I will be able to offer a custom solution with detailed advice via email or video call.
You will receive personalized:
Regimen Recommendations
Styling Recommendations
Product Recommendations
Tips and Tricks
Unlimited Questions before Receiving Recommendations
Cost is only $14.99! Please email me msd@6footlonghair.com with any questions. Payments via Paypal and Venmo also available. I look forward to helping!
You can also browse 6FOOTLONGHAIR for additional hair care advice, styling inspiration and many tips/tricks.
Visit www.6footlonghair.com and click on Personalized Hair Consultation on the drop down menu. Or click on this link-
http://www.6footlonghair.com/
Media Contact
Dorothy
4012874338
***@6footlonghair.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse