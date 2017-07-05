 
GROW LONG HAIR- Personalized Hair Consultations

6FOOTLONGHAIR is now offering personalized hair consultations to those looking to grow their hair long!
 
 
BOSTON - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- If you are looking to grow your hair long and have been experiencing issues, I want to help! My hair consultations will offer a personal guide to get your hair back on track. If you are in need of assistance to help grow healthy hair then you came to the right place!

First, I would like to learn more about your hair and the results you would like to achieve. Based on your indicated responses, I will be able to offer a custom solution with detailed advice via email or video call.

You will receive personalized:

Regimen Recommendations
Styling Recommendations
Product Recommendations
Tips and Tricks
Unlimited Questions before Receiving Recommendations

Cost is only $14.99! Please email me msd@6footlonghair.com with any questions. Payments via Paypal and Venmo also available. I look forward to helping!

You can also browse 6FOOTLONGHAIR for additional hair care advice, styling inspiration and many tips/tricks.


Visit www.6footlonghair.com and click on Personalized Hair Consultation on the drop down menu. Or click on this link-
http://www.6footlonghair.com/p/hair-consultation.html

