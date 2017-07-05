News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
TRA Hires Tiffany Hanks as Regional Sales Consultant
Hanks's succession will be for Nina Trott in the Mid-Atlantic Region
Hanks joins TRA with more than 28 years of experience in the financial and insurance industry, specializing in retirement plans. Tiffany began her career working in a family-owned ERISA consulting firm, which she led for several years. After relocating from Salt Lake City to the Washington, D.C. area, she worked as an administrator for a local TPA firm. She was then appointed by ING (now VOYA) to the newly-created role as TPA Regional Manager. From there, Tiffany progressed to the role of National Practice Leader for the TPA channel for MassMutual. Hanks will be tasked with partnering financial advisors and wholesalers to design and implement optimal retirement plans for privately-held businesses with 1-1,000 employees.
"Throughout her career, Tiffany has been a results-driven leader. She has demonstrated her expertise, serving in various roles within the retirement plan industry, which makes her a well-rounded addition to the team," states Mazzini. "Tiffany has a unique understanding and depth of experience in this marketplace and we are proud to welcome her to our team and look forward to her valuable insights and contributions."
"TRA is a company that clearly is dedicated to doing whatever it takes for their clients, and believes in the power of innovation to stay on the absolute leading edge of the industry, says Hanks. "There's no question that these factors have helped the company achieve the position that it enjoys today. I am looking forward to devoting my efforts to TRA's continued success."
Hanks will be taking over for Nina Trott who is retiring at the end of July. Trott has had a remarkable career spanning 35 plus years in the retirement plan industry. While at TRA, Trott focused on providing consulting to financial advisors and plan sponsors throughout the Mid-Atlantic. Prior to joining TRA, Trott founded Capital Pension Services, Inc. (CPSI) in Woodbridge, VA. Trott is highly respected among her peers in the industry and will be missed.
About The Retirement Advantage, Inc.:
TRA, based in Wisconsin, is an independently owned third party administration (TPA) firm who delivers proficiency in the administration, consultation, compliance and fiduciary governance of retirement plans for privately held businesses nationwide. Currently TRA provides service to more than 6,000 plan sponsors, 350,000 plan participants and have more than $6 billion in retirement Assets Under our Administration (AUA).
TRA is in the business of helping employers alleviate the demands of sponsoring a retirement plan through our 3(16) Plan Administrative Relief Services (PARS) which saves you time and money, reduced liability, increases your HR capacity and minimizes potential audit exposure. To learn more about our industry leading solutions, please visit http://tra401k.com/
TRA's free mobile app is available for download from Apple's iTunes Store and the Google Play Store simply by searching for "The Retirement Advantage."
Contact
Matt Schoneman, President
The Retirement Advantage, Inc.
***@tra401k.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse