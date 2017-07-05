News By Tag
Amazon Launches Karawan, The Middle East's Favorite Tahini
Along with Acaii bowls and Kale, Tahini is poised to become the next new super food in the U.S., thanks to Al Karawan's Tahini, the #1 Tahini in the region where it was born, the Middle East.
You may ask yourself why is Tahini so tasty and so good for you?
Well it's not that hard to figure out. Tahini is a paste made from Sesame Seeds, the second most used ingredient in Hummus. Al Karawan Tahini also is delightful for dips, desserts, dressings, sauces and even face masks. It has a variety of uses making it a global favorite.
Since Tahini is already in such high demand by top chefs at the finest New York restaurants, Amazon decided to offer the product to consumers since it's the top seller in the major Tahini and Hummus discriminating markets. Why? Because the proof is in the tasting, not to mention how the much higher nutritional value it delivers compared to the average Tahini found in low percentages in typical Hummus.
Al Karawan's Tahini has acquired a near four out of a five-star rating on Amazon and has also received many successful reviews! The product as customers describe it is fresh tasting, whole, pure, natural and raw. Just what any consumer would want and expect from the crowning Tahini. So the label does not lie.
This Tahini is perfect for a low-carb diet and as a snack. It is a two-in-one deal making it the perfect munch for a sunny day at the beach as well as a memorable appetizer for a party. This product is for all the foodies out there! And now the ultimate Tahini is available at Amazon.com (https://www.amazon.com/
For more information on bulk purchase or to be a distributor please contact: pr@transmediagroup.com.
