Electrocon International Hosts Record Breaking CAPE Users' Group Meeting and Conference
Session on NERC PRC Compliance Reporting Training; Two-Day Users' Group Meeting; Two-Day CAPE Training; Leading computer-aided protection simulation software for high voltage electrical transmission and distribution lines
"This is the third year in a row that we have had record breaking attendance during our week-long conference,"
The weeklong conference began on Monday with a full-day protection seminar entitled "Symmetrical Components."
CAPE utility users presented "best practices" technical presentations based on their real-life experience using CAPE in their daily operations.
Thursday and Friday, Electrocon conducted a series of training sessions including a full-day "CAPE for New Users" session and several half-day sessions on topics including "Modeling Detailed Bus Structures,"
Attendees received continuing education units toward their accreditation for their professional engineering certification. Electrocon provides CEU and PDH credit to attendees at no additional charge.
CAPE offers extensive tools for detailed relay modeling that help engineers manage voluminous and complex network data, uncover potential problems, and examine alternative solutions. Supporting the system protection function within electric power utilities, CAPE is used by transmission, distribution and generation companies as well as electrical engineering firms in more than fifty countries on six continents worldwide.
CAPE handles networks of any size, large or small. CAPE users have systems ranging from under 100 buses to over 30,000 buses. Several have protection systems with 20,000 to 50,000 relays.
For more information about the CAPE Users' Group Meeting & Conference, CAPE, CAPE 14, CAPE-TS Link, IPS-CAPE Bridge or Electrocon training, implementation or custom development services, visit us on the web at www.electrocon.com, call +1 734-761-8612 extension 202 or email eii@electrocon.com. The CAPE 2018 Users' Group Meeting and Conference will be held June 25-29, 2018.
Contact
Bill Owens
Electrocon International, Inc.
***@electrocon.com
