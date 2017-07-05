Gary Evan's launches his book "Death by Drowning"

Gary Evan's launches his fiction book "Death by Drowning" with Next Century Publishing, sharing intrigue, mystery and suspense

Death by Drowning

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Author

• Published

• Books Industry:

• Publishing Location:

• Winona - Minnesota - US

Contact

Next Century Publishing

***@goread.com Next Century Publishing

End

-- Next Century Publishing is a world leader in book publishing, book marketing, and providing authors with the best platforms for success. NCP offers independent authors the ability to complete on a level playing field with traditionally published authors who are often handcuffed by royalty publishing houses. As well, authors retain all right to their books and earn 70% royalties.Filled with intrigue, betrayal, and gut-twisting suspense, Death by Drowning will draw readers into a Midwestern town full of secrets and clues as breathtaking as the Mississippi River.Suspicion became reality one fateful morning in 2011 when Police Detective Allan Rouse, Sheriff's Deputy Charlie Berzinski, and pathologist Rick Olson pulled the 15th victim from the river.The body had a tale to tell.Dr. Olson, physician Patricia Grebin, and researcher Sarah Giles discover an obscure piece of evidence. It leads Berzinski and Rouse down a tangled trail of clues before reaching a mind boggling conclusion.Will Berzinski and Rouse catch the killer before it's too late?After a celebrated career that earned praise and honors in three disparate environments, Gary Evans retired in 2016 and turned to his first passion: writing. "Death by Drowning" is his initial work of fiction and it already is earning praise from authors across the nation. The idea for this novel was spawned during Evans' 30-year tenure in print journalism, during which he earned honors for his writing, editing and page layout skills. He worked at three Minnesota publications, the Minneapolis Tribune, the Winona Daily News and the Albert Lea Tribune.