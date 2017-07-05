 
News By Tag
* Author
* Published
* Books
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Publishing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Winona
  Minnesota
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
111098765

Gary Evan's launches his book "Death by Drowning"

Gary Evan's launches his fiction book "Death by Drowning" with Next Century Publishing, sharing intrigue, mystery and suspense
 
 
Death by Drowning
Death by Drowning
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Author
Published
Books

Industry:
Publishing

Location:
Winona - Minnesota - US

WINONA, Minn. - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Next Century Publishing is a world leader in book publishing, book marketing, and providing authors with the best platforms for success.  NCP offers independent authors the ability to complete on a level playing field with traditionally published authors who are often handcuffed by royalty publishing houses.  As well, authors retain all right to their books and earn 70% royalties.

Filled with intrigue, betrayal, and gut-twisting suspense, Death by Drowning will draw readers into a Midwestern town full of secrets and clues as breathtaking as the Mississippi River.

Suspicion became reality one fateful morning in 2011 when Police Detective Allan Rouse, Sheriff's Deputy Charlie Berzinski, and pathologist Rick Olson pulled the 15th victim from the river.

The body had a tale to tell.

Dr. Olson, physician Patricia Grebin, and researcher Sarah Giles discover an obscure piece of evidence. It leads Berzinski and Rouse down a tangled trail of clues before reaching a mind boggling conclusion.
Will Berzinski and Rouse catch the killer before it's too late?

After a celebrated career that earned praise and honors in three disparate environments, Gary Evans retired in 2016 and turned to his first passion: writing. "Death by Drowning" is his initial work of fiction and it already is earning praise from authors across the nation. The idea for this novel was spawned during Evans' 30-year tenure in print journalism, during which he earned honors for his writing, editing and page layout skills. He worked at three Minnesota publications, the Minneapolis Tribune, the Winona Daily News and the Albert Lea Tribune.

https://nextcenturypublishing.com/product/death-by-drowning/

Contact
Next Century Publishing
***@goread.com
End
Source:Gary Evans, Author
Email:***@goread.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Next Century Publishing PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share