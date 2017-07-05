Florida Is Cooking Up Something Piping Hot

Demetrius Black Wets Our Appetites With His Smash Single "Gravy"

-- Born and raised in South St. Petersburg, Florida, Demetrius is a quadruple threat. He is a singer, rapper, songwriter and model with striking appeal. He has a very distinct sound in which he effortlessly blends smooth, soulful, R&B vocals with a fun and sexy rap delivery.His first single "Gravy" tells a story to the listener of love gone wrong after the affected individual has been played and deceived. The emotion in his voice takes you through this journey with him as the music draws you into a web of lies that were told to the innocent lover. This monster debut is produced by a Florida legend, Lewis Drummond who was the sound behind Khia's infectious hit single "My Neck My Back".Demetrius is set to take the industry by storm as he continues to perfect his craft and lay his pen to the pad. He has laser focus on his goals. He possesses beauty, brains, drive, and talent, a combination that any fan can appreciate. Get ready as he serves the World his special sauce, "Gravy".