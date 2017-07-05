 
Vorteq Coil Finishers Featured on the No. 9 Axalta Chevrolet at Daytona International Speedway

 
 
PHILADELPHIA - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Axalta Coating Systems, a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, has partnered with Vorteq Coil Finishers to feature Vorteq as the primary sponsor on the hood of JR Motorsports' No. 9 Axalta Chevrolet race car driven by William Byron at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, June 30, 2017. Byron captured his first win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series last weekend in Iowa in the No. 9 Axalta Chevrolet.

Vorteq Coil Finishers, formerly Wismarq Industries, has rebranded around the core values of strength and momentum. The name change, along with Vorteq's new web-based customer portal, QUEST is the culmination of a comprehensive initiative to create a differentiated and personalized customer service model to further augment the company's premium quality standards, and to enhance brand recognition of the company as an industry leader for specialized coil coatings. Part of the company's recent growth includes the October, 2016 acquisition of Allentown, Pennsylvania-based Prior Coating Metals Inc., which expands Vorteq's production capacity, processing capabilities and geographic footprint to better service their diverse customer base.

"Seeing the No. 9 Axalta Chevrolet racing at Daytona International Speedway will be an amazing experience," said Jim Dockey, CEO of Vorteq Coil Finishers. "The valued partnership we have with Axalta helps drive the momentum and growth of our newly branded company. It will be a thrill to see those same attributes on the track at Daytona when William Byron chases back to back wins, while proudly displaying the Vorteq logo on his car."

"Vorteq's strength and momentum as a dynamic coil coating company will be well represented on the track on Friday," said Michael Cash, Senior Vice President and President, Industrial Coatings. "JR Motorsports and Vorteq share a common desire to compete at the highest level based on speed and execution, which makes Vorteq a great partner for the Daytona Xfinity race."

For updates on the No. 9 Chevrolet, follow @AxaltaRacing on Twitter.

About Vorteq Coil Finishers, LLC
Since 1982, Vorteq has been a trusted American source for quality coil coated steel and aluminum. With five facilities strategically located near Milwaukee, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, and Memphis, Vorteq differentiates itself by offering a broad range of aluminum and steel coil coating services to the industry, across six distinctly different coating lines. Vorteq works with customers in diverse markets to offer industry specific services including wide and narrow coil coating, printing, slitting, and embossing for a wide range of building products, transportation, automotive, signage, and lighting end markets.

About Axalta Coating Systems
Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 13,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit http://www.axaltacs.com/us/en_US/products-services/powder...

Click to Share