Pinkpoints.In, Best Place To Buy Costume Jewelry Online In India
Costume jewelry is jewelry which is made from metals other than gold and silver and non-precious material.
Costume jewelry is made with gems that are not particularly rare but usually use gold or silver plating, or other nonprecious metals like brass. Costume jewelry is easily available on pinkpoints.in which sells fashion jewelry and imitation jewelry at very affordable rates.
There is no huge difference in between costume and fashion jewelry. But technically costume jewelry is basically jewelry made with silver, cubic zirconia, simulated diamonds, semi-precious stones and Fashion jewelry is nothing but imitation jewelry/ fake jewelry made with the use of some cheap metal like brass, zinc, alloy etc.
Costume Jewelry is a new trend also known by some different names such as artificial jewelry, Imitation jewelry or Costume jewelry. As no precious materials are used, the price of Costume jewelry is very low. But, as several unusual and unique materials are used to make this kind of Necklaces and Earrings, the product is itself eye-catching and cute.
The innovative design, attractive color combination, uncommon material and low price are the driving forces behind Costume jewelry. Costume jewelry is considered a discrete category of fashion accessory, and displays many characteristics of a self-contained industry. For women who don't want to wears some old fashioned precious Conventional jewelry, as they may not go with their trendy dresses in several parties and occasions and even everyday uses, costume jewelry comes in handy.
Pinkpoints.in is a feminine, playful and super sleek, online jewelry story from where you can buy the best costume jewelry at the best prices.
Pink points has their business office located at C-1002, Crystal Heights, Near Saimilan Residency, Palanpur gam, Surat-395009.
One can contact by Tel: +91 9979062555 or by Email: info@pinkpoints.in to know about latest deals and offers on costume jewellery.
http://pinkpoints.in
Contact
pinkpoints.in
+91 9979062555
***@pinkpoints.in
