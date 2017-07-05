 
News By Tag
* Galaxy C7 Pro covers
* Galaxy C7 Pro cases
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Mobile
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Okhla
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
111098765


Printland Brings Sleek & Protective Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro Mobile Cases

 
 
Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro
Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Galaxy C7 Pro covers
* Galaxy C7 Pro cases

Industry:
* Mobile

Location:
* Okhla - Delhi - India

Subject:
* Products

OKHLA, India - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Printland, India's leading online digital printing superstore today unveiled a superior quality of Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro Mobile Back Covers and Cases to withstand against extreme drops and bumps.

The Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro Back Covers offers a protective shield to insure from all the unnecessary day to day accidental falls and scratches. The covers are designed with white high grade plastic material with a scratch resistance exterior to preserve the appearance of the phone for a prolong time. There are custom options available for designing Personalized Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro Covers to deliver an impressive view to the surroundings.

Get exclusive designer and trendy Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro covers in attractive colours and patterns to reflect the best of you in the crowd. Upload snazzy pictures and quirky texts from movies and books to bring an impeccable look to the exterior surface of the covers. Custom Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro Coversgives you the opportunity to make your phone appear eye-catching and fascinating from the others.

The covers are planned in such a way to fits perfectly to your handset along with perfect finishing on the edges. The mobiles cases prices starts from RS 399 to make your purchase easy and smart. Therefore, buy Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro Mobile Covers at an affordable price to put on an impressive effect on the eyes of the people by flashing it around the surroundings.

About Printland

Printland is an online printing superstore offering customized corporate gifts and personalized services at affordable prices. The company was established in 2011 and became one of the leading digital photo printing companies in India. It also provides other personalized T-Shirts and apparels at cheap rates to promote brand building. There are endless collections of personalized and corporate products to gift someone at any occasion.

http://www.printland.in/items/mobile-phone-covers.html

http://www.printland.in/items/samsung+galaxy-c7-pro+mobil...

Contact
Aditya Tripathi
01165006585
***@printland.in
End
Source:Printland.in Pvt. Ltd.
Email:***@printland.in
Posted By:***@printland.in Email Verified
Tags:Galaxy C7 Pro covers, Galaxy C7 Pro cases
Industry:Mobile
Location:Okhla - Delhi - India
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Online Photo Printing Services News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share