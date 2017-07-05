Maria Attardo, "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" Book Launch

Maria Attardo's debut novel, "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" launches- with Next Century Publishing

-- Next Century Publishing is a world leader in book publishing, book marketing, and providing authors with the best platforms for success. NCP offers independent authors the ability to complete on a level playing field with traditionally published authors who are often handcuffed by royalty publishing houses. As well, authors retain all right to their books and earn 70% royalties.If one lives long enough, life is sure to dish out its fair share of storms. In this tell-all debut book, Somewhere Over the Rainbow chronicles one woman's life story of hurt and heartbreak to forgiveness and inner healing. But through it all—a tumultuous marriage, unsupportive parents and physical illnesses—she soon found out that there's truly only one thing she regrets about this life that was dealt to her. The one thing that was out of her control. The one thing that was never offered to her. The one thing that truly passed her by, exempted her from its presence.Life itself.For every storm, there is a rainbow. A rainbow that signifies hope. A brighter future. A better day. A greater tomorrow. This is one woman's journey to chasing a rainbow that she knows not where it neither starts nor ends. All she knows is that her happiness, her new life, her reset button is on the other side—Somewhere Over the Rainbow.Maria Attardo has a Bachelor's of Arts Degree and Master's of Science in Education Degree. She has taught for the New York City public School system for twenty five years, and now enjoys retired life including dancing, reading, traveling, and taking long walks.