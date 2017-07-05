News By Tag
Finding the Perfect Mentor for Your Career
Asking for help and guidance will take you further in your career than you could imagine. Make the most of your mentorship with these tips.
Identify your needs
In order to find a mentor, you must be able to identify what you want and need out of the relationship. What are your goals? Where do you hope to see yourself in five years? In what ways do you want to benefit from this relationship?
Commit yourself
To find a mentor, you must commit to the search. Attend networking events and conferences, and reach out to industry leaders on LinkedIn. Your inquisitiveness and willingness to ask for help will not go unnoticed.
Find someone who can offer new perspectives
It's tempting to find a mentor that shares the same views as you in hopes that they will offer the guidance you need. Instead, try seeking someone who can help you look at things from new a new point of view. Seeing something in a new way is an opportunity for growth.
Realize the relationship is a two-way street
Once you find the mentor for you, realize that, like any other relationship, effort must be made on both sides for it to be beneficial. Ask your mentor what you should be doing to get the most of their advice and ask them what they would like to get out of the mentorship, too.
A mentorship can have a lasting impact on the mentor and mentee's lives, if it's done with commitment and the right goals in mind. If you're interested in becoming a mentor, check out these three great things that every mentor does: http://www.careers.edwardjones.com/
