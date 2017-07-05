News By Tag
Electronics Development and Manufacturing Meet Up Scheduled for July 27
Founded by Jay Patel, president and CEO of Amtech Electrocircuits (http://www.amelectro.com/)
This month's EDM Meet Up will be July 27 from 3-5 p.m. at Automation Alley, 2675 Bellingham Drive, Troy, MI. The topic is general trends in electronics development and manufacturing.
After the meeting, participants will be able to go across the street to Joe Kool's to get to know one another personally. These sessions are free and are open to new members.
About Amtech Electrocircuits
Amtech Electrocircuits, a family business now in its second generation, provides electronics manufacturing services (Circuit Board Assembly). Amtech is able to help customers manage costs in a smart, sustainable and repeatable way, through software and hardware automation, locally so they do not have to go across our borders for this service. They also offer free defect testing, a service not available to in the U.S.
Learn more about www.amelectro.com.
