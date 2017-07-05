Country(s)
Industry News
Now you can Apprais-All your treasures with this one app!
Why guess what it's worth when you can have a certified appraiser tell you with this easy-to-use app.
The app works like this. Once the app is installed, you will need to register. This is needed in order to determine where you live and who the appraiser will be talking to. Yes, I said talking to. You will be able to chat with the appraiser during the process, give extra information and even supply extra pictures while the appraisal is in progress. Your location is required so that the appraiser can give you the value of your item using the current market conditions of your area. You can then choose up to 10 items to appraise, the category of each item and upload your pictures. There is a template for each category, making it easy to give the necessary information for the appraiser. This is not a free service but our prices are very affordable. For as little as $17 per item when choosing 10 items, it is a low cost solution compared to the cost of a full service appraisal with a written report, usually $200 for 1 item. Once the appraiser receives your submission, you will get a reply in usually less than 3 business days on the app.
Don't guess any longer, download our Apprais-All app today and get your valubles appraised by a certified appraiser. Our app is available for both Apple and Android devices. For more information, please go to our websire https://dbappraisalsltd.ca/
