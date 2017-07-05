 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
111098765


Now you can Apprais-All your treasures with this one app!

Why guess what it's worth when you can have a certified appraiser tell you with this easy-to-use app.
 
md2
md2
NANAIMO, British Columbia - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- I am excited to announce the arrival of our new Apprais-All App. It has been in development and testing for almost 4 months and is now finally available as a free download. Unlike other appraisal apps, our Apprais-All app is the only app that allows you to have any item appraised, not just cars or just antiques, anything!

The app works like this. Once the app is installed, you will need to register. This is needed in order to determine where you live and who the appraiser will be talking to. Yes, I said talking to. You will be able to chat with the appraiser during the process, give extra information and even supply extra pictures while the appraisal is in progress. Your location is required so that the appraiser can give you the value of your item using the current market conditions of your area. You can then choose up to 10 items to appraise, the category of each item and upload your pictures. There is a template for each category, making it easy to give the necessary information for the appraiser. This is not a free service but our prices are very affordable. For as little as $17 per item when choosing 10 items, it is a low cost solution compared to the cost of a full service appraisal with a written report, usually $200 for 1 item. Once the appraiser receives your submission, you will get a reply in usually less than 3 business days on the app.

Don't guess any longer, download our Apprais-All app today and get your valubles appraised by a certified appraiser. Our app is available for both Apple and Android devices. For more information, please go to our websire https://dbappraisalsltd.ca/apprais-valuation-service/

End
Source:
Email:***@dbappraisalsltd.ca Email Verified
Tags:Apprais-All, Appraisal App, DB Appraisals Ltd
Industry:Services
Location:Nanaimo - British Columbia - Canada
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
DB Appraisals Ltd PRs



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share