Alpha Capital Atlanta Report On Skyrocketing Investment Consultant Searches in 2017
Why have investment consultant searches skyrocketed this year, and how does this impact investment committees and organizations? Alpha Capital Management releases a report outlining reasons for the significant uptick in investment consultant RFPs.
Although governance best practices call for a review of service providers every five to seven years, resource constraints often mean that institutions initiate search processes less frequently than recommended. A number of national and regional consulting firms as well as OCIO providers that Alpha Capital questioned commented on the significant increase in consulting RFPs their firms have received so far in 2017 – nearly double that of a typical year, in only 6 months. ACM spoke to institutions and consulting firms to understand the drivers of this significant uptick in activity. The report can be downloaded for free at Alpha Capital's website: http://www.alphacapitalmgmt.com/
About Alpha Capital Management, LLC
Founded in 2006 in Atlanta, GA, Alpha Capital Management is an independent advisory firm focused on financial services. Alpha Capital Atlanta seeks to provide unbiased advice to our clients, institutions and financial advisors. Alpha Capital works with institutions as a consultant search service provider to find the best investment consulting or outsourced CIO relationship to meet each client's diverse needs. Alpha Capital also partners with financial advisors to combine high quality financial planning with an institutionalized approach to investment management and portfolio construction. Learn more at http://www.alphacapitalmgmt.com.
Anna Dunn Tabke (Principal)
Alpha Capital Atlanta
***@alphacapitalmgmt.com
