Alpha Capital Atlanta Report On Skyrocketing Investment Consultant Searches in 2017

Consultants Get the One Two Punch

-- Alpha Capital Management (Alpha Capital), which offers consultant search services for institutions, announces the release of a new research report titled "Consultant Searches Skyrocket in 2017." The report identifies two main reasons why institutions are initiating consulting and outsourced CIO (OCIO) searches at the fastest rate since 2009. "In the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, many firms were unhappy with portfolio performance and sought to explore alternatives to their current consultant,"Brad Alford, founder of Alpha Capital notes. "We believe that institutions are facing similar performance pressures today."Although governance best practices call for a review of service providers every five to seven years, resource constraints often mean that institutions initiate search processes less frequently than recommended. A number of national and regional consulting firms as well as OCIO providers that Alpha Capital questioned commented on the significant increase in consulting RFPs their firms have received so far in 2017 – nearly double that of a typical year, in only 6 months. ACM spoke to institutions and consulting firms to understand the drivers of this significant uptick in activity. The report can be downloaded for free at Alpha Capital's website: http://www.alphacapitalmgmt.com/ news Founded in 2006 in Atlanta, GA, Alpha Capital Management is an independent advisory firm focused on financial services. Alpha Capital Atlanta seeks to provide unbiased advice to our clients, institutions and financial advisors. Alpha Capital works with institutions as a consultant search service provider to find the best investment consulting or outsourced CIO relationship to meet each client's diverse needs. Alpha Capital also partners with financial advisors to combine high quality financial planning with an institutionalized approach to investment management and portfolio construction. Learn more at http://www.alphacapitalmgmt.com