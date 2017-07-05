 
News By Tag
* Investment
* Rfp
* Consulting
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Finance
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
111098765

Alpha Capital Atlanta Report On Skyrocketing Investment Consultant Searches in 2017

Why have investment consultant searches skyrocketed this year, and how does this impact investment committees and organizations? Alpha Capital Management releases a report outlining reasons for the significant uptick in investment consultant RFPs.
 
 
Consultants Get the One Two Punch
Consultants Get the One Two Punch
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Investment
Rfp
Consulting

Industry:
Finance

Location:
Atlanta - Georgia - US

Subject:
Reports

ATLANTA - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Alpha Capital Management (Alpha Capital), which offers consultant search services for institutions, announces the release of a new research report titled "Consultant Searches Skyrocket in 2017." The report identifies two main reasons why institutions are initiating consulting and outsourced CIO (OCIO) searches at the fastest rate since 2009. "In the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, many firms were unhappy with portfolio performance and sought to explore alternatives to their current consultant," Brad Alford, founder of Alpha Capital notes. "We believe that institutions are facing similar performance pressures today."

Although governance best practices call for a review of service providers every five to seven years, resource constraints often mean that institutions initiate search processes less frequently than recommended. A number of national and regional consulting firms as well as OCIO providers that Alpha Capital questioned commented on the significant increase in consulting RFPs their firms have received so far in 2017 – nearly double that of a typical year, in only 6 months. ACM spoke to institutions and consulting firms to understand the drivers of this significant uptick in activity. The report can be downloaded for free at Alpha Capital's website: http://www.alphacapitalmgmt.com/news

About Alpha Capital Management, LLC
Founded in 2006 in Atlanta, GA, Alpha Capital Management is an independent advisory firm focused on financial services. Alpha Capital Atlanta seeks to provide unbiased advice to our clients, institutions and financial advisors. Alpha Capital works with institutions as a consultant search service provider to find the best investment consulting or outsourced CIO relationship to meet each client's diverse needs. Alpha Capital also partners with financial advisors to combine high quality financial planning with an institutionalized approach to investment management and portfolio construction. Learn more at http://www.alphacapitalmgmt.com.

Contact
Anna Dunn Tabke (Principal)
Alpha Capital Atlanta
***@alphacapitalmgmt.com
End
Source:Alpha Capital Management, LLC
Email:***@alphacapitalmgmt.com Email Verified
Tags:Investment, Rfp, Consulting
Industry:Finance
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Alpha Capital Management PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share