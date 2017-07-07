News By Tag
Tarasafe at 16th Asian Oil, Gas &Petroleum Engineering Exhibition
The company plans to showcase its entire range of FR Clothing including Flame Resistant Coveralls, Jackets, Trousers, Shirts, T-Shirts, FR Parka, Innerwear and multi protect clothing for the first time in the Malaysian Market. The products adhere to the latest European and American Safety Norms and have been priced very competitively which will give an edge to the company over its local and international peers and will reaffirm its leading market position in the industry.
The company also plans to launch a couple of new products during the trade fair. To check out the complete range of TaraSafe FR Protective Clothing, visit OGA 2017, at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, July, 11-13 2017, Hall 9, Stand 9009.
"TaraSafe brings with it over 2 decades of experience in Protective Clothing manufacturing and the end users in this market will get world class PPE, certified and tested as per stringent international norms. We are not just a garment manufacturer but a complete solution provider. Our goal is to enhance worker safety & provide better wearing comfort thus improving productivity and creating confidence on the job for all." says Mr. BasantLohia, Managing Director ofTaraSafe International Pvt. Ltd.
TaraSafe is in foraying into the Malaysian market with Doite, which has been supplying a wide range of quality products and reliable services to oil, gas petroleum and petrochemicals industry as well as general industries in the Malaysian market.
About the company:
Tarasafe® is an ISO 9001:2008 certified Indian company and has globally positioned itself as a specialist, providing complete solutions in flame retardant protective clothing. The products offered by TaraSafe® meet the stringent international norms for Personal Protective Equipments (PPE) and the garments are CE certified as well. In addition, some products are also tested and certified as per the various NFPA / ASTM norms.
For more information visit at : http://www.tarasafe.com/
Contact
Jumeirah Lakes Towers Dubai, UAE PO Box 40402
***@tarasafe.in
