Archiware launches Pure – Essential VMware Backup
Server virtualization has been a significant game-changer for businesses. It provides efficiency, consolidation and capabilities beyond those of traditional hardware. A powerful, yet simple solution for securing server data is crucial for both virtual and physical environments. With Archiware Pure, functionality and convenience are combined in an all-in-one solution.
Archiware Pure achieves maximum security with minimum effort. The powerful, lean design delivers unmatched simplicity. Pure is pre-configured as a Virtual Appliance and resides on a VMware server. The browser-based user interface allows the appliance to be used on any platform or device. Backups are fully automated and verified with each backup-run. Essential features include:
- Simple, 5-minute deployment as a VM appliance
- Optimized data transfer using Changed-Block-
- Streamlined recovery of a single VM, VMDK or single file(s)
- Ensured data integrity via backup verifications
- No additional hardware or software requirements
- All-in-one, browser-based user interface
- Cost-effective licensing at €500 per physical host server
Archiware Pure is licensed per physical host server and is easily scalable. The fully featured, 90-day free trial version is available via http://pure.archiware.com
About Archiware:
Headquartered in Munich, Germany, Archiware GmbH is a privately held company with over 20 years of experience in data management software for backup, synchronization and archiving. Archiware's software is primarily aimed at the SMB and Media & Entertainment industry. The product line includes:
- P5 Synchronize – Replicate data to ensure high availability
- P5 Backup – Back up server data to disk and tape (and the Cloud as of version 5.5)
- P5 Backup2Go – Back up desktop and laptop data to disk
- P5 Archive – Move or migrate data offline to disk, tape and the Cloud
- Pure – Essential VMware® backup
For more information, visit www.archiware.com.
