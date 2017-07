Archiware launches Pure – Essential VMware Backup

Archiware Pure - Essential VMware Backup

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Vmware

* Backup

* Restore Industry:

* Software Location:

* Munich - Bavaria - Germany Subject:

* Products

Contact

Archiware GmbH

Lana Tannir, Marketing Manager

***@archiware.com Archiware GmbHLana Tannir, Marketing Manager

End

-- Archiware GmbH, expert in data management software, launches the brand new product Archiware Pure - Essential VMware Backup. The innovative software appliance, optimized for small and medium-sized businesses, is the solution to extremely simple virtual machine backup and restore.Server virtualization has been a significant game-changer for businesses. It provides efficiency, consolidation and capabilities beyond those of traditional hardware. A powerful, yet simple solution for securing server data is crucial for both virtual and physical environments. With Archiware Pure, functionality and convenience are combined in an all-in-one solution.Archiware Pure achieves maximum security with minimum effort. The powerful, lean design delivers unmatched simplicity. Pure is pre-configured as a Virtual Appliance and resides on a VMware server. The browser-based user interface allows the appliance to be used on any platform or device. Backups are fully automated and verified with each backup-run. Essential features include:- Simple, 5-minute deployment as a VM appliance- Optimized data transfer using Changed-Block-Tracking (CBT)- Streamlined recovery of a single VM, VMDK or single file(s)- Ensured data integrity via backup verifications- No additional hardware or software requirements- All-in-one, browser-based user interface- Cost-effective licensing at €500 per physical host serverArchiware Pure is licensed per physical host server and is easily scalable. The fully featured, 90-day free trial version is available via http://pure.archiware.com About Archiware:Headquartered in Munich, Germany, Archiware GmbH is a privately held company with over 20 years of experience in data management software for backup, synchronization and archiving. Archiware's software is primarily aimed at the SMB and Media & Entertainment industry. The product line includes:- P5 Synchronize – Replicate data to ensure high availability- P5 Backup – Back up server data to disk and tape (and the Cloud as of version 5.5)- P5 Backup2Go – Back up desktop and laptop data to disk- P5 Archive – Move or migrate data offline to disk, tape and the Cloud- Pure – Essential VMware® backupFor more information, visit www.archiware.com.