International TechneGroup announces CADfix Plant & Process Simplification (PPS) Software New solution improves plant design tool interoperability through MCAD simplification CADfix PPS reduced assembly file size 93% in 20 minutes MILFORD, Ohio - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Global interoperability solution leader International TechneGroup Incorporated (ITI) introduces the



Plant and construction layouts include multiple complex machines and large equipment installations. CAD models of these equipment installations contain much more detail than is needed in the full plant layout. Since field users often receive data over cellular connections, large files are costly and slow. In addition, equipment providers who are contracted to deliver files often want to protect their intellectual property. CADfix PPS enables engineers to easily and quickly simplify large CAD assemblies for more efficient integration into their plant design systems.



"Quickly removing unwanted parts or details and simplifying others allows seamless incorporation of equipment models into the overall plant layout and easier file sharing," stated Andy Chinn, Commercial Director at ITI UK's CADfix development office. "CADfix PPS users will experience fast model processing, high levels of data reduction and significantly smaller files. This leads to productivity improvements that are critical to meeting deadlines, achieving profit targets, and moving to commissioning faster."



"For the plant and process industry, the holy grail of project management is avoiding project delays and financial penalties. Not only can companies achieve file simplification and integration efficiencies with CADfix PPS, but they also have an easy-to-use solution which helps them achieve early project completion," added Jamie Flerlage, EVP Global Business Development, ITI. "Once the data is simplified, it can be reused in most plant design systems. Customers can use CADfix PPS to simplify the data once and then reuse it multiple times across multiple platforms."



Tom Gregory, CEO, ITI, added, "The timing of the CADfix PPS launch is ideal. While U.S. construction spending projections for the power and manufacturing industries are optimistic and trending upwards, there will be continued pressure for productivity and profitability. Using CADfix PPS, our customers are able to get to commissioning faster and can more easily achieve both financial targets and timeline goals."



CADfix PPS simplification tools can be run in an automated batch process or with manual user interaction. General operations can be run using the "wizard" in the automated environment, with manual interaction when the user requires greater control of the simplification process. The rapid internal detail removal is especially helpful for complex assemblies that are fully enclosed within cabinets, and where only the key locating and connecting points are required. CADfix also allows for quick identification and removal of unwanted small details such as nuts, bolts, washers and other small parts unnecessary for full plant layout.



The power of using CADfixPPS is in the simplification of large CAD assemblies for integration into plant and process design systems, where productivity improvements make a real difference. "When you use CADfix PPS to reduce file sizes you can eliminate import failures, avoid CAD rework and deviation potential, gain greater stability and usability of plant and process systems with large equipment models integrated, and reduce lead times," added Chinn.



About ITI



International TechneGroup Inc. began in 1983 with a mission to help manufacturers drive innovation and time to market by applying computer-aided product development to engineering problems. Today, ITI is the global leader providing reliable interoperability, validation and migration solutions for product data and related systems.



About CADfixTM PPS



CADfix is the leading software solution for CAD model translation, repair and simplification. Powerful CADfix geometry translation and repair tools allow users to maximize the re-use of CAD data in downstream CAD, CAM, CAE, Plant and Process, and Shipbuilding applications. CADfix PPS is packaged as a desktop solution, with extensible modular functionality dependent upon the end user's source and target systems. The application may be integrated into PLM or workflow automation tools.



