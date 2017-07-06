 
Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1211109876


Philips launches latest version of Philips SpeechLive Cloud Dictation Workflow

The voice-to-text cloud solution, Philips SpeechLive, offers an enhanced user experience and professional workflow features
 
 
Philips SpeechLive Cloud Dictation and Transcription
Philips SpeechLive Cloud Dictation and Transcription
 
ATLANTA - July 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Speech Processing Solutions, the global leader in professional dictation solutions, has launched a new version of their Philips SpeechLive cloud dictation workflow solution. The latest version offers a fully-integrated speech recognition and transcription service, which turns recordings into text to meet the needs of various users. Voice recordings can be made anywhere using voice recorders or a fee mobile app, then uploaded seamlessly into SpeechLive and turned into written documents quickly, saving users valuable time and resources.

Philips SpeechLive increases flexibility and productivity for all users

"The updates in the new SpeechLive cloud dictation workflow were based around our customers' feedback," said Dr. Thomas Brauner, CEO of Speech Processing Solutions. "We have implemented new changes to the system which will make creating documents much easier and streamline workflows for all users."

New updates address several areas to help make recording, transcription and sharing processes easier and more efficient. The new updates benefit several user types, including:

·         Admins and transcriptionists: New menu and management options allow system admins increased control over settings, displays, notifications and menus. The improved player for online/cloud transcription supports auto backspace and adjustable winding speed settings, direct access to all of the authors' dictations within a new folder tree-view and foot control configurability. Account administrators can also now add or update accounts more easily than before, and the update includes a better overview of user activation status and configurable automatic archiving of transcribed dictations.

·         Workflow users and authors: The updated folder tree makes folders more accessible and easier to find, while the new search and filter functions enable users to search and find specific recordings based on criteria such as date, file name, category and more. Other version updates include clearer priority icons, finished transcription notifications, and a full online player and new features that can be accessed by all users.

Recorder app offers full mobility

Philips' free voice recorder app, newly updated on Android devices, can be used to record notes and ideas from anywhere. The app offers premium recording quality and the new version offers professional dictation features, such as inserting or cutting out specific sequences, easy share functionality, and a unique Car Mode, for safe and convenient use whilst driving.

For a free trial of Philips SpeechLive visit: www.speechlive.com

About Speech Processing Solutions

Speech Processing Solutions (http://www.speech.com/) is the global number one in professional dictation solutions. Founded in Austria in 1954 as part of Philips, the company has been the driving force behind innovative speech-to-text solutions for over 60 years. The company has developed ground-breaking products, such as the mobile Philips SpeechAir device, the Philips PocketMemo voice recorder, the Philips SpeechMike Premium USB dictation microphone and the Philips voice recorder app for smartphones, thus delivering its promise of excellence and outstanding quality. Thanks to the latest innovation, Philips SpeechLive, designed as a cloud-based workflow solution, recording dictations is quicker and easier than ever. The tailored range of products and services offered by Speech Processing Solutions helps professional users to save time and resources and to work at maximum efficiency.

Michaela Kraft
