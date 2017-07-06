News By Tag
Philips launches latest version of Philips SpeechLive Cloud Dictation Workflow
The voice-to-text cloud solution, Philips SpeechLive, offers an enhanced user experience and professional workflow features
Philips SpeechLive increases flexibility and productivity for all users
"The updates in the new SpeechLive cloud dictation workflow were based around our customers' feedback," said Dr. Thomas Brauner, CEO of Speech Processing Solutions. "We have implemented new changes to the system which will make creating documents much easier and streamline workflows for all users."
New updates address several areas to help make recording, transcription and sharing processes easier and more efficient. The new updates benefit several user types, including:
· Admins and transcriptionists:
· Workflow users and authors: The updated folder tree makes folders more accessible and easier to find, while the new search and filter functions enable users to search and find specific recordings based on criteria such as date, file name, category and more. Other version updates include clearer priority icons, finished transcription notifications, and a full online player and new features that can be accessed by all users.
Recorder app offers full mobility
Philips' free voice recorder app, newly updated on Android devices, can be used to record notes and ideas from anywhere. The app offers premium recording quality and the new version offers professional dictation features, such as inserting or cutting out specific sequences, easy share functionality, and a unique Car Mode, for safe and convenient use whilst driving.
For a free trial of Philips SpeechLive visit: www.speechlive.com
About Speech Processing Solutions
Speech Processing Solutions (http://www.speech.com/
Contact
Michaela Kraft
***@speech.com
