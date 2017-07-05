News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Custom home builder in Kelowna, BC – All set to put up your dream abode
Only a reputed custom home builder in Kelowna, BC can erect a customized home for you as per your preferences, budget and requirements. Get in touch with the best new home builder and see how they can build your dream abode.
"We are not a builder which is known to give fake promises to our clients and hence we let our customers know in advance that the cost of land and entire construction will be the responsibility of the buyers", said the owner of Hartley Homes & Consulting while speaking at a press meeting. As a custom home builder, the company is mainly focusing in delivering projects as promised to their clients. They ensure that all the buildings they build are well-planned so that the buyers don't face any problem in utilizing the living spaces as per their wishes. The good thing about the company is that they deliver projects on time and charge comparatively low than other new home builders.
"We work for our customers and hence to ensure all our projects get a perfect finish, we prefer to communicate with them and work accordingly"
If you too want to become a proud owner of a nicely constructed building, get in touch with Hartley Homes & Consulting, a top custom home builder in Kelowna, BC and see what they can offer to you. For further information about the company you must visit their website or call (250) 808-1148 to speak with the lead construction engineers about your preferences and requirements. http://www.hartleyhomes.ca/
Contact
Hartley Homes
***@hartleyhomes.ca
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse