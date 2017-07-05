 

Antibiotics UPDATE: 3 Discovery Projects to Tackle MDR Gram-Negative Pathogens

Tim Opperman, Senior Research Scientist from Microbiotix, unveils new updates at Superbugs and Superdrugs USA 2017
 
1 2
Superbugs USA
Superbugs USA
ISELIN, N.J. - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Supported by BARDA, CARB-X and big pharma, Superbugs & Superdrugs USA will provide insight into both traditional and non-traditional approaches towards combatting AMR whilst looking at financing initiatives and keeping attendees at the forefront of clinical breakthroughs.

Understanding the translational link between animals and humans; navigating the pitfalls of early drug discovery; and evaluating the potential of immunotherapies will be a major focus, as will hearing from a selection of biotech and pharma companies currently undertaking clinical research. This will include case studies from Pfizer, MedImmune, Merck, Visterra and ContraFect.

Event highlights will include a keynote presentation by Tim Opperman, Senior Research Scientist from Microbiotix.

The talk will discuss advances in the three-prong approach taken by Microbiotix to address the problem of MDR Gram-negative pathogens. It is claimed that all three discovery projects have demonstrated efficacy in murine models of infection.

Project 1 Virulance -Funded by CARB-X: Attendees will hear how a novel phenoxyacetamide series exhibits potent activity against type 3 secretion in Pseudomonas aeruginosa by targeting the assembled needle protein PscF.

Project 2 Intrinsic Resistance: Microbiotix will explain how novel pyranopyridine inhibitors of RND-type efflux pump inhibitors exhibit broad spectrum activity against pathogens of the Enterobacteriaceae and favourable pharmacokinetics in mice.

Project 3 Novel Essential Target: The talk will explore how a series of novel oxadiazoles bind to a unique site on the ribosome, resulting in potent inhibition of the essential non-stop ribosome rescue pathway in Gram-positive and negative pathogens, including MDR Neisseria gonorrhoeae and Francisella tularensis. These compounds exhibited potent antibacterial activity and oral bioavailability.

A full speaker line-up and detailed agenda is available at www.superbugs-usa.com

Superbugs & Superdrug's USA will take place on 13th and 14th November at the Renaissance Woodbridge Hotel in Iselin, New Jersey.

