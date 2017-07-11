Country(s)
Industry News
Car Rental Italy gains a new car rental brand, UK Based Right Cars Vehicle Rental Ltd announces opening of its branch servicing Milan Linate Airport
Right Cars Vehicle Rental Ltd today surprised the Italian car Rental industry with the announcement it is to commence providing car rental services, serving both leisure and business customers at Milan Linate Airport, as part of a massive expansion of the Right Cars brand.
Right Cars Co-founder and Company Chairman, Mr Little made the following statement
"Today at a meeting, held in the UK, I am pleased to confirm that contracts were signed between our company, Right Cars Vehicle Rental Ltd, and Mr Masi, the new Right Cars Car Rental Franchise Owner. This signifies, the company's commencement of the expansion of the Right Cars brand throughout Italy. Commencing with the first branch opening, in the next few days, servicing customer arriving at Milan Linate, the Right Cars brand will be aggressively active in the Italian Car Rental Market and will expand rapidly throughout Italy, servicing all major airports.
In the forthcoming weeks, we expect to announce openings for Milan Malpensa, Bologna Airport, Florence Airport, Venice Airport and all airports serving Rome. Al branches will offer a full range of almost new vehicles and provide an exceptional service all very competitively priced.
This is very exciting news for our company, Right Cars, and we are looking forward to working with Mr Masi and his team over the forthcoming years."
Mr Masi, the new Right Cars franchise owner in Italy made the following comments.
"I am very excited about the future and what we can achieve in Italy with the Right Cars brand. Myself and my team are looking forward to working with Mr Little and Mr Taylor and their team in developing the and exceptional car rental service under the Right Cars brand.
It's amazing what Mr Little and Mr Taylor have achieved over the first five years of Right Cars. I am confident that myself and my team, can continue to contribute to the rapid expansion of the Right Cars brand, by building a strong infrastructure of branches throughout Italy, that will aggressively participate in the Italian Car Rental Market".
About Right Cars
Right Cars Vehicle Rental Ltd was founded in 2012 and has consistently grown every year, now in 23 countries at 56 airport locations and 46 city locations. In the second half of 2017 Right Cars will be opening an additional 25 branches. These include nine in the USA, three in South Africa, Italy 6 new branches, Canada 2 new branches, Dominican Republic 3 new branches, Dominica 1 new branch, St Kitts 1 new branch. For Car Rental Franchise opportunities, contact Right Cars direct www.right-cars.com. car rental
Contact
Mr Little
***@right-cars.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 11, 2017