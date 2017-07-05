Ritu Kumar Launches Special Offer for DSS 2017

Joining the 20th Edition of Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS), Ritu Kumar has announced a massive discount at the brand's exclusive stores in Dubai.

Ritu- Kumar- Spring- Summer- 2017_ 01

Contact

Marketing Pro Junction

***@gmail.com Marketing Pro Junction

End

-- Joining the 20Edition of Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS), Ritu Kumar has announced a massive discount at the brand's exclusive stores in Dubai. Taking advantage of the exciting promotion, shoppers can save up to 65 per cent at Ritu Kumar outlets in both BurJuman Centre and Dubai Festival City Mall.DSS is the region's longest running summer extravaganza of its kind and attracts both international and regional visitors to enjoy unbeatable deals.Ritu Kumar design house offers three brands: Ri, a premium bridal and couture line, Ritu Kumar, a traditional pret brand offering ethnic semi-formal wear and LABEL Ritu Kumar a contemporary pret line. Prices have been slashed up to 65 % on select items from Spring Summer 2017 collection across all brands until July 31.The SS2017 range is a modern retelling of nomadic aesthetics with a focus on banjara folk, fluid minimals and regal florals along with a capsule of solid kurtas.Established in 1969, Ritu Kumar is one of India's foremost designers credited with being the first one to have revived ancient Indian crafts interpreting them into contemporary vocabulary. Her unique understanding and innovative use of traditional designs has led to creation of a new classicism. The designer has dressed the biggest Bollywood stars, the most famous celebrities and the most stylish royals including the late Princess Diana.Ritu Kumar was awarded the Padma Shri Award 2013, the country's fourth highest civilian award for her exceptional and distinguished service in the field of fashion, textile and craftsmanship. Ritu Kumar design house offers three brands: Ri, a premium bridal and couture line, Ritu Kumar, a traditional pret brand offering ethnic semi-formal wear and LABEL Ritu Kumar a contemporary pret line.Hina BakhtVice PresidentMPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)Mob: +971 50 697 5146Email: h.bakht@mpj-pr.com