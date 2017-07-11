News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Digital Age Writing Blog Debuts – Don't Get Left in Mesopotamia!
Stay abreast of 21st century changes to language and business writing to surpass your competition.
That is why Blaker has launched her new blog, Digital Age Writing http://kimberlyblaker.com/
What is important to note, says Blaker, is digital age writing changes do not apply strictly to digital media. Although many of the changes are a result of the Internet and other digital media, the changes are often applicable to print and other forms of media. Whether writing website content or articles for print magazines and newspapers; email or direct mail marketing letters; social media or in person; and texting versus a handwritten letter, it is all changing all the time.
The Digital Age Writing blog will cover a broad variety of changes in the English language and writing. It will also clarify the importance of language and writing rules that have yet to change and how those are especially applicable to business writing today.
Some of the topics to be covered in the freelance writer's Digital Age Writing blog include:
• Grammar
• Language
• Spelling
• Punctuation
• Formality
• Structure
• Formatting
• Reader attention and expectations
• Forms of media
• Research and resources
• Documentation
• Tools
Businesses, non-profits, and professionals have more avenues and opportunities than ever before to communicate with customers, clients, employers, peers, and the public. Since most of these avenues of communication are in the form of writing, businesses and professionals must be diligent about their business writing skills. It is crucial that professional or business writing is both appropriate for the audience and effective.
Blaker, who has been published in more than 250 print and digital publications and has written for a broad range of audiences, understands this well. "Basically,"
To read Blaker's blog or for more information on her writing services, visit http://kimberlyblaker.com/
Contact
Kimberly Blaker, Freelance Writer
kimberlyblaker@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 11, 2017