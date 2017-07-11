 
July 2017





Essentials 624 Launches in the Beauty World

Based out of Atlanta, Georgia, Essentials 624 is a beauty brand which specializes in everything in women's beauty such as eyelashes, cleansing brushes, teeth whitening, and full lace-wigs.
 
 
ATLANTA - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Essentials 624 is a new beauty brand with the fabulous woman in mind. Based in Atlanta, Essentials 624 sells one of the best Minx Eyelash strips in the industry; they are 100% natural and guaranteed to add a finishing touch to any look.

Although their lashes are making a name for themselves on social media sites, Essentials 624 has more products to offer, which include their eyelash applicator, teeth whitening kits, reusable make up cloths, face and body cleansing brushes, and custom full-lace wigs.

Essentials 624 owner, Eleese Joseph, is delighted to launch her beauty line.  She credits her two children as motivation to start her business. "Essentials 624 is my contribution to the world and a way for me to provide a better life for me and my children," she says. "I started Essentials 624 because I wanted to provide what I considered to be beauty essentials to the average woman at an affordable price."

In the future, Ms. Joseph plans to sponsor non-profit organizations and charitable events that cater to women in need. She also plans to add more products and services to the Essentials 624 brand, including a full-service beauty bar with all of the 'essentials.' In the meantime, you can shop online at www.essentials624.com.

About Essentials 624: Based out of Atlanta, Georgia, Essentials 624 is a beauty brand which specializes in everything in women's beauty such as eyelashes, cleansing brushes, teeth whitening, and full lace-wigs. You can shop anytime at www.essentials624.com. When you think beauty, think about Essentials 624!

About BizHustle: BizHustle is a marketing firm based out of New York City that specializes in corporate events, press releases, marketing campaigns, and more.

