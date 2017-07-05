News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
From a Woman's Perspective:Amy Bickford and Julianne Garvey September 1- 29 at Richard Boyd Art Gall
Although, each artist has her own style, technique and approach to creating visual art, they share an admiration for the enduring beauty of scenic Maine.
The public is invited to meet the artists at a reception at Richard Boyd Art Gallery on Saturday, September 9 between the hours of 12:00 noon and 3:00 p.m. when they will be available to discuss their work.
The exhibit is open free of charge between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. daily through September 29, 2017.
About the Artists
Amy Bickford creates paintings in a traditional style portraying the timeless beauty and essence of Maine. Whether depicting a cityscape, landscape or a familiar coastal scene, her paintings are a response to the experience and to everyday life.
When asked about her art education Amy said, "I graduated from the Maine College of Art (MECA) in 1983. Since graduating, I've held a variety of jobs while continuing to create works of art for individual clients, corporations, and small businesses, including painting murals for the Children's Museum of Art in Portland and recreating the artworks on the ceiling of St. John's Cathedral in Bangor, Maine."
When asked about the inspiration for her current series of paintings Bickford replied, "Whether I'm painting a cityscape, woodland scene or scenes from a wharf, Maine offers unending subject matter that inspires me at every glance. I create paintings in my studio using drawings and photographs as references to help me see beyond the physical attributes of the scene and capture my interpretation of the beauty of that place in time. The sense of light coming through the trees, or causing the ear of a doe to light up with a pink glow are small details that make a painting come alive. My goal is to create a painting that makes the viewer relate to the image on an emotional level.
I prefer painting with gouache, but use a variety of mediums, selecting the medium that best helps me interpret the scene. My portfolio of new paintings includes scenes of the ever changing interior and coast of Maine. Through the years, I've been fortunate to use my talent and love of painting to bring happiness to others."
Julianne Garvey studied art at the University of Georgia, later transferring to, and graduating with a BFA from the College of William and Mary in Virginia. A retired small business entrepreneur, Julie has created art on and off again for more than four decades. Her paintings cover a variety of genres from landscapes to figurative works in her medium of choice, watercolor.
When asked what inspires you to create visual art? Julie replied, "I'm not sure if any artist knows why we create art, beyond the simple fact that we do. I'm inspired by many different things, light and shadow fascinate me, but the shapes, movement and energy of forms in the scene are what hold my attention.
The painting "Walking Meditation" was inspired by a walk on a wood lined trail early one morning. The pattern created by the shadows of the trees stopped me for a moment to again embrace the effortless beauty of nature. I paint what I want to reflect on, what I could sit with and look at over and over again. The initial impression gives way to more subtle relationships within the piece. Painting can be a meditation, and so can the art of viewing a painting. Of course living in Maine, being surrounded by the constant beauty that abounds here, is my never-ending inspiration. I do know that I love creating art and just wouldn't feel complete if I were not to do so."
About the Gallery
Richard Boyd Art Gallery is located on Peaks Island in Portland, ME at the corner of Island Avenue and Epps Street. The gallery represents a diverse group of artists with a connection to the state of Maine, creating original works of visual art in a broad range of styles from contemporary to traditional realism.
During the months of April through October the gallery is open between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. daily. From November through the end of March the gallery is open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Additional days and times can be scheduled by appointment.
For more information about the exhibit or reception please contact the gallery by phone at 207-712-1097, via email at info@richardboydartgallery.com or visit the gallery website at http://www.richardboydartgallery.com . Like the gallery on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/
Copyright(C)
Contact
Richard Boyd Art Gallery
***@richardboydartgallery.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse