July 2017





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
26252423222120


Polyurethane Foam Market to Hit CAGR 6.9% Globally, By 2021

Ceskaa Market Research has announced the addition of the " Global Polyurethane Market " report to their offering.
 
 
MADISON, N.J. - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- The global market for polyurethanes has been growing at a CAGR (2016-2021) of 6.9%, driven by various application industries, such as, automotive; bedding and furniture; building and construction; packaging; electronics and footwear. In 2015, Asia-Pacific dominated the global polyurethanes market, followed by Europe and North America.

The global polyurethanes market has been growing for the past five-years, driven by various application industries such as, automotive; bedding and furniture; building and construction; packaging; electronics and footwear.

The global volume market for polyurethanes is expected to grow at a CAGR (2016 to 2021) of 6.9%, driven by the various application industries.

In 2015, Asia-Pacific dominated the global polyurethanes volume market with almost 47% share, followed by Europe and North America with approximately 24% and 22% shares respectively.

In terms of volume, the global market for polyurethanes is expected to grow from 17,931.4 kilo tons in 2015 to xx,xxx.x kilo tons in 2016 at a year-on-year (YOY) growth rate of x.x%. In addition, the market is expected to grow at a five-year CAGR (2016 to 2021) of 6.9%, to reach xx,xxx.x kilo tons in 2021.

In 2015, flexible foam accounted for almost 38% of the global polyurethanes volume market, followed by rigid foam and elastomers with approximately 27% and 7% shares respectively.

BASF, Bayer, Dow Chemical, Mitsui Chemicals, Nippon Polyurethanes, Trelleborg, Woodbridge are some of the major manufacturers of polyurethanes across regions.

Click here to Request Sample Report @ http://www.ceskaa.com/download-sample-2/

Raw material used for producing Polyurethane

Isocyanates- Diisocyanates are required to produce polyurethane which are characterized by an isocyanate (NCO) group that are highly reactive. Toluene diisocyanate (TDI) and methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) are the most common isocyanates used in the production of polyurethane. TDI is formed by chemically adding nitrogen groups on toluene and reacting those with hydrogen to produce dilamine and separating the undesired isomers. PMDI is derived from phosgenation reaction of aniline-formaldehyde polyamines.

Polyols- Polyols are compounds which contain multiple alcohol groups (OH) and are required to produce polyurethane. Polyether polyols are most commonly used for this purpose. These are polymers formed from cyclic ethers.

The scope of this report is broad and covers different types of polyurethanes used globally in various types of applications. The polyurethanes market is broken down by types, regions, and application industries. Value and volume projections are provided for current and future market of major type of polyurethanes, including their applications and regional markets.

Browse FULL Report @http://www.ceskaa.com/market-research-reports/global-poly...

About the US:

Ceskaa is a boutique market research company that serves the global markets. We offer high-quality market research reports on various industries. Our strong primary and secondary research team are committed to assuring the best market research reports and precise market data for your consideration.

Ceskaa provide reports on twelve industries, which are as follows:

1. Advanced Materials

2. Automation & Control Process

3. Chemicals

4. Consumer Goods

5. Electronics and Semiconductors

6. Energy and Power

7. Engineering & Manufacturing

8. Foods & Beverages

9. Instrumentation & Sensors

10. IT & Telecom

11. Pharma & Healthcare

12. Plastics

Contact US:

Ceskaa Market Research

300 Main Street,
Madison, NJ 07940
USA
Phone: 973/805-7440

Fax: 973/805-7441

Media Contact
Ceskaa Market Research
9738057440
***@ceskaa.com
Page Updated Last on: Jul 26, 2017
