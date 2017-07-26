News By Tag
Polyurethane Foam Market to Hit CAGR 6.9% Globally, By 2021
Ceskaa Market Research has announced the addition of the " Global Polyurethane Market " report to their offering.
The global polyurethanes market has been growing for the past five-years, driven by various application industries such as, automotive; bedding and furniture; building and construction;
The global volume market for polyurethanes is expected to grow at a CAGR (2016 to 2021) of 6.9%, driven by the various application industries.
In 2015, Asia-Pacific dominated the global polyurethanes volume market with almost 47% share, followed by Europe and North America with approximately 24% and 22% shares respectively.
In terms of volume, the global market for polyurethanes is expected to grow from 17,931.4 kilo tons in 2015 to xx,xxx.x kilo tons in 2016 at a year-on-year (YOY) growth rate of x.x%. In addition, the market is expected to grow at a five-year CAGR (2016 to 2021) of 6.9%, to reach xx,xxx.x kilo tons in 2021.
In 2015, flexible foam accounted for almost 38% of the global polyurethanes volume market, followed by rigid foam and elastomers with approximately 27% and 7% shares respectively.
BASF, Bayer, Dow Chemical, Mitsui Chemicals, Nippon Polyurethanes, Trelleborg, Woodbridge are some of the major manufacturers of polyurethanes across regions.
Raw material used for producing Polyurethane
Isocyanates-
Polyols- Polyols are compounds which contain multiple alcohol groups (OH) and are required to produce polyurethane. Polyether polyols are most commonly used for this purpose. These are polymers formed from cyclic ethers.
The scope of this report is broad and covers different types of polyurethanes used globally in various types of applications. The polyurethanes market is broken down by types, regions, and application industries. Value and volume projections are provided for current and future market of major type of polyurethanes, including their applications and regional markets.
