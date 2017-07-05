Bio Plasticizers Market Report 2017, Trends, Analysis, Share, Estimates and Forecasts to 2022

Contact

James Lamb

***@strategymrc.com James Lamb

End

-- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Bio Plasticizers Packaging Market is accounted at $0.5 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $1.5 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 16.9%. Stringent regulations, technological advancements and increasing demand for Polyvinyl chloride are the key factors fueling the market growth. Higher Cost is the major factor hindering the market. The opportunity lies in growing demand in APAC countries and helps in reducing carbon footprint. Depending upon its various types, the consumption trend of bio plasticizers differ in various regions. Epoxidized Soybean Oil (ESBO) is one of the most chosen additives in Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) gasket used mostly in food packaging.North America is the leading market for bio plasticizer. Owing to the growing domestic demand and stringent regulations, North America accounted for a share of more than 30% of the worldwide bio plasticizer market. Asia-Pacific is one of the fastest growing markets for bio plasticizer in wires & cables, medical and packaging material applications.Some of the Key players in the market include Biopac, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Clearwater Paper Corporation, Mondi Group, BASF SE, Novamont S.P.A, Rocktenn, International Paper and Natureworks LLC.• Citrates• Castor oil• Succinic acid• Epoxidized Soybean Oil (ESBO)• Others• Medical devices• Wires & cables• Packaging materials• Building & construction• Consumer goods• Others• North Americao USo Canadao Mexico• Europeo Germanyo Franceo Italyo UKo Spaino Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao Australiao New Zealando Rest of Asia Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Middle Easto Brazilo Argentinao South Africao Egypt- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments- Market share analysis of the top industry players- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancementshttp://www.strategymrc.com/report/bio-plasticizers-market