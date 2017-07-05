News By Tag
Bio Plasticizers Market Report 2017, Trends, Analysis, Share, Estimates and Forecasts to 2022
North America is the leading market for bio plasticizer. Owing to the growing domestic demand and stringent regulations, North America accounted for a share of more than 30% of the worldwide bio plasticizer market. Asia-Pacific is one of the fastest growing markets for bio plasticizer in wires & cables, medical and packaging material applications.
Some of the Key players in the market include Biopac, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Clearwater Paper Corporation, Mondi Group, BASF SE, Novamont S.P.A, Rocktenn, International Paper and Natureworks LLC.
For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/
Products Covered:
• Citrates
• Castor oil
• Succinic acid
• Epoxidized Soybean Oil (ESBO)
• Others
Applications Covered:
• Medical devices
• Wires & cables
• Packaging materials
• Building & construction
• Consumer goods
• Others
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
